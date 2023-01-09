ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill

On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers

Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
SYRACUSE, NY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio

Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Nick Monroe, Syracuse’s top assistant coach and recruiter, is leaving for co-DC job at Minnesota (report)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The coaching carousel is still spinning for Syracuse football. Safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator Nick Monroe, who served as SU’s interim defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl, is leaving to become the co-defensive coordinator on PJ Fleck’s staff at Minnesota, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

