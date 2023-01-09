Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has doubled over the past two weeks in Central New York, a troubling sign that the virus continues to spread and make people sick. And the new, highly contagious variant that is dominating cases across the country is only...
Today’s obituaries: Jayne Anne Bodah, 67, taught at schools in Baldwinsville, Syracuse, Fayetteville
Jayne Anne Sabel Bodah, 67, of Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, from complications of the flu. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from the Assumption Academy in 1974, according to her obituary. She earned degrees at the former Maria Regina College and Syracuse University. She worked as an elementary schoolteacher...
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
Nick Monroe’s exit is another blow in a turbulent offseason for SU: ‘The timing is never perfect’
Syracuse, N.Y. — After Syracuse football lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span last month, head coach Dino Babers asked assistants Nick Monroe and Jason Beck if the team should cancel its Friday night bowl practice. The pair, who had both just been promoted — one...
Could Jesse Edwards’ 6 assists signal the start of a trend, plus other Syracuse basketball notes
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jesse Edwards had no frame of reference. Before this season, he said, opposing teams never sent an extra defender to guard him.
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
How does Chris Bell’s rebounding numbers compare to past small forwards? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – History can provide a lot of lessons and plenty of perspective, too. That’s what we get in this week’s Mailbox as a reader asked me to delve into the record books to shed some light on an issue Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has brought up many times this season.
Syracuse football 2023 scholarship roster: How the Orange shakes out by position, year
Syracuse, N.Y. — The craziest stretch of the college football calendar — featuring bowl games, signing day, the coaching carousel and the first of two transfer portal windows — is over, coinciding with the official end of the season itself. It’s time to start looking ahead.
CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill
On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
Today’s obituaries: Mark M. Butler worked for UPS in Syracuse for 30 years
Mark M. Butler, 52, of Pulaski, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Oswego Hospital. Born in Germany, he lived in Pulaski since 1985 and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1989, according to his obituary. He was employed by UPS in Syracuse for 30 years. He was an avid sports...
He’s back: WR Damien Alford withdraws name from transfer portal, will stay at Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a quick dip in the transfer portal, Syracuse football wide receiver Damien Alford is sticking with the Orange. Alford withdrew his name from the portal late Wednesday night. He had entered the portal Tuesday.
Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers
Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
This Upstate NY metro area leads the U.S. in migration from other countries
The Ithaca metro area in Upstate New York leads the nation in international migration, according to new census estimates. Ithaca leads all U.S. metros when ranking the regions by the percentage of each area’s population that moved from abroad. Ithaca’s 1.8% translates into more than 1,800 residents who moved to the area from overseas.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio
Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Nick Monroe, Syracuse’s top assistant coach and recruiter, is leaving for co-DC job at Minnesota (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The coaching carousel is still spinning for Syracuse football. Safeties coach and defensive passing game coordinator Nick Monroe, who served as SU’s interim defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl, is leaving to become the co-defensive coordinator on PJ Fleck’s staff at Minnesota, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Today’s obituary: Antoinette Traeger was ‘always on the move’
Barbara Antoinette “Toni” Traeger, 82, of Baldwinsville, died Dec. 29. She was born in Wierton, West Virginia and graduated from Steubenville Catholic Central High School in Ohio. After graduation, Traeger moved to New York City, NY to attend Grace Downs Airline School. She earned her certificate as a...
A West Genesee grad reaches another milestone, and 78 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Grace Schnorr needed hockey, and the SUNY Cortland women’s ice hockey team needed her.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0