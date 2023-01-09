Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Strikes deal with Mariners
Murphy (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $1.625 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Murphy and the team will avoid arbitration with the deal they struck Friday. The catcher had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in late June, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign. Murphy batted .303 with a solo homer and nine runs scored over 33 at-bats in 14 games with Seattle last season.
McDavid has 2 goals as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1
SAN JOSE -- Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night.Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win."We certainly need to keep building on our game," McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that's a good sign."Oskar Lindblom scored for San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 34 saves. The Sharks have...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mike Ford: Inks minor-league contract
Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday. It's unclear whether he's received an invitation to major-league spring training, although it seems likely. Ford saw brief action in the majors with four different teams in 2022 -- with the Mariners being one of them -- and had a .615 OPS with three homers over 149 plate appearances.
Comments / 0