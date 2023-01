Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Heat. Middleton will miss at least one more contest while he works his way back from a knee injury. He recently was assigned to the G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he'll presumably get some 5-on-5 work in before he's cleared to return. While it's unclear when he'll play again, his next chance to do so will arrive Monday against Indiana.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO