Dakota Co. authorities: man on probation shot and killed his pregnant fiance Sunday

A pregnant woman who was found with a gunshot wound inside a car in Lakeville has died at HCMC, where staffers were able to deliver her child.

The infant's condition is in critical condition.

Lakeville police found 31-year-old Kiya O'Neal shot and wounded Sunday night in a car parked at the Amazon Fulfillment Center warehouse.

Her 32-year-old fiance, Donte McCray, was arrested is in the Dakota County Jail.

McCray is charged with murder and his bail is set at $2,000,000. His next court appearance will be January 19.

According to police, McCray worked at the Amazon facility.