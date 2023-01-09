ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Dakota Co. authorities: man on probation shot and killed his pregnant fiance Sunday

By News Talk 830 Wcco
 4 days ago

A pregnant woman who was found with a gunshot wound inside a car in Lakeville has died at HCMC, where staffers were able to deliver her child.

The infant's condition is in critical condition.

Lakeville police found 31-year-old Kiya O'Neal shot and wounded Sunday night in a car parked at the Amazon Fulfillment Center warehouse.

Her 32-year-old fiance, Donte McCray, was arrested is in the Dakota County Jail.

McCray is charged with murder and his bail is set at $2,000,000. His next court appearance will be January 19.

According to police, McCray worked at the Amazon facility.

Cenlawomen
4d ago

Praying for the young lady family and friends. Guessing that ole boy is married and became upset because the young lady was going to tell his wife about being pregnant for him! Ladies know your worth!! Stop having sex with every guy that smile at you and tell you that you are fine and cute 😥

MS WARRIOR4L1F3
4d ago

sad sad sad 😔 😟 R.I.P ANGEL GOD WILL SEE HIM THROUGH HE NEEDS TO PAY FOR WHAT HE DID

Bethany Levasseur
3d ago

from the sounds of it it's going to go from manslaughter to murder and that poor baby will never know his mother

