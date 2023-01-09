ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Serious car accident leaves one woman badly injured

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A serious car crash in Sunland Park sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Sunland Park Fire department.


Firefighters responded to the crash around 1 a.m. on Sunday on the 200 block of 3 rd street in Sunland Park. SPFD said the crash was upgraded as “extra response,” requiring multiple fire and emergency services to the crash.

The collision was dispatched as an “Extra Response” requiring multiple fire and EMS units. One female patient was transported with serious injuries.

Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire
Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire
Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire
Courtesy: Sunland Park Fire
