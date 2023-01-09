The Tri-state region will celebrate Cincinnati’s 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing with nationally recognized change agents, social justice advocates, public health experts and community activists. Hosted by All-In Cincinnati and the Center for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation at the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing will be held on January 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. This free and public event offers all an opportunity to delve into their healing and learn about building a more just region through collaboration, advocacy and policy change.

