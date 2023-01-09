Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Herald
LifeCenter Community Breakfast reminds everybody of the importance of community￼
LifeCenter Organ Donor Network’s (LifeCenter) 21st annual Community Breakfast, held in late 2022, was a moving, inspiring occasion to reflect upon how much community matters to our well-being. As LifeCenter’s most mission-centric event, it was an opportunity to honor, celebrate, and remember individuals impacted by donation and transplantation.
City of Cincinnati Sues Owners of the Williamsburg Apartments of Cincinnati
The City of Cincinnati sued the owners of the Williamsburg Apartments of Cincinnati for maintaining substandard living conditions at the premises. The lawsuit was filed by the Quality of Life Division of the City Solicitor’s Office and will be heard in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. Issues...
Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing: From Ally to Action
The Tri-state region will celebrate Cincinnati’s 3rd annual National Day of Racial Healing with nationally recognized change agents, social justice advocates, public health experts and community activists. Hosted by All-In Cincinnati and the Center for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation at the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing will be held on January 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. This free and public event offers all an opportunity to delve into their healing and learn about building a more just region through collaboration, advocacy and policy change.
