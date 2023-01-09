ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall City, WA

KEPR

Avalanche Warning issued for the Cascades, US 2 closed east of Stevens Pass

The heavy snow that fell in the Cascades Thursday morning has turned to rain, creating a high avalanche danger in the mountains. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the west slopes of the Cascades from the Canadian border to King County until at least 6 p.m. Thursday. The warning includes the mountains in the Mount Bakes area, highway 542, Highway 20 west and the Mountain Loop Highway.
KING COUNTY, WA
KEPR

3 people injured in multiple shootings in south King County, suspect detained

RENTON, Wash. — Three people were injured in multiple shootings that occurred in south King County Thursday afternoon. The first shooting was reported at 1:26 p.m. in the area of 64 Rainier Avenue South in Renton. A man was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Renton police.
RENTON, WA
KEPR

Officers arrest 5, recover stolen vehicles, guns, drugs in auto theft operation

SEATTLE, Wash. — A city-wide operation led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns in Seattle. The auto theft operation began just after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to police. Officers began the operation by completing surveillance and routine checks of vehicles in the area. Amongst the vehicles checked, some had no license plates, modified trip permits, or returned as a stolen vehicle when a records check was completed.
SEATTLE, WA

