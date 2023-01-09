The pace of video games coming to the small screen has increased in recent years, and some of them have even been, well, if not truly great, at least somewhat popular. The animated series Castlevania, based on the horror-themed adventure game of the same name, has had a notable four seasons on Netflix, a platform notorious for its tendency to cancel shows that aren’t massive hits right out of the gate. Netflix has also greenlit a second season of Arcane, based on the online strategy game League Of Legends. Last year’s live-action adaptation of Halo on Paramount+ was not only the streamer’s most-watched premiere ever, it was the most-watched show of 2022, beating out Sheridan-verse offerings like Yellowstone (although that show is currently only available to watch on Paramount+ outside the U.S.), 1883, and 1923. Imagine how much better Halo would have done if the producers hadn’t antagonized fans with their outspoken disregard for the game’s lore.

1 DAY AGO