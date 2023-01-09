Read full article on original website
Jeremy Strong stays in costume all the time while shooting Succession
As Succession remains in production on its fourth season, Conheads everywhere are desperate for any new information on television’s preeminent horrible rich family. Though star Jeremy Strong is currently promoting his role in Armageddon Time, the HBO drama was obviously brought up in a recent interview with W magazine, and the Kendall Roy actor reveals that he pulls double duty on the show as a costume designer.
House Party review: reboot brings some of the original's humor, but not its charm
As House Party begins, co-protagonist Kevin (Jacob Latimore) tells us “There’s some crazy, beautiful, weird-ass shit about to go down.” When we meet his co-lead, Tosin Cole’s Damon (pronounced duh-MON), another character declares “It smell like ass and onions in here!” Both offer reviewers irresistibly easy comparisons, but this attempted franchise reboot doesn’t fully resemble either remark. Certainly, it works best when indulging its weird-ass side, but like onions, some scenes really could have used additional preparation to be more palatable.
Bill Nighy reflects on Living, and the bizarreness of bowler hats
When acclaimed writer Kazuo Ishiguro set about adapting Akira Kurosawa’s famed 1952 drama Ikiru for the film that would become Living, he only had one actor in mind for the lead role: Bill Nighy. The match may not seem immediately obvious to viewers; after all, in Living, Nighy is called on to play a shell of a man who’s shrunk himself into the kind of bureaucrat one of his co-workers dubs “Mr. Zombie.” All but fading into the background day in and day out as part of the county Public Works department in 1950s London, Nighy’s Mr. Williams soon has to contend with devastating personal news that rekindles in him a newfound love of life. Gifted with a once-in-a-lifetime role, the recently SAG Award-nominated actor offers a towering performance that hinges on small gestures and quiet moments.
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney sign on for new rom-com from Will Gluck
Glen Powell has had some star-making appearances in the last year with the masculinity-oriented Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, but the actor is looking to get back to his roots with a rom-com from Easy A’s Will Gluck. Powell will star opposite Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney in the untitled, R-rated romantic comedy at Sony.
Former 007 George Lazenby throws Liam Hemsworth in the running for James Bond
Will the James Bond casting rumors ever follow the spy franchises’ famous tune and live and let die? Not today they won’t! New contender and Henry Cavill’s The Witcher replacement Liam Hemsworth has stepped into the ring of “30-something actors who look good in a suit,” this time on the recommendation of former 007 George Lazenby.
Now offering less content, HBO Max wants more of your money
As streaming companies continue to maneuver the bursting of the steamer bubble, we’ve seen places such as Netflix cut back on content as well as increase the cost of ad-free subscriptions. Since HBO Max has done good on its promise to slow the flow of content as well as eviscerate its existing library for billions in tax write-offs, they’ve now moved onto the price hike stage.
Kal-El no: James Gunn debunks Jacob Elordi Superman casting rumors
Following the announcement that the next DC Superman movie would follow a younger version of the hero rather than Henry Cavill’s iteration, writer and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter to offer an update on the project. The director of The Suicide Squad was quick to debunk a fan rumor that Jacob Elordi of Euphoria fame would take up the cape.
Chloe Flower, the pianist at the Golden Globes, kept catching strays from award winners
As we enter awards season, here’s a reminder: There will always be cue music to tell winners when it’s time to wrap it up. No matter how many times we go through the process, there are always people who feign shock over the wrap-up music with exclamations like “How dare they!” Last night’s Golden Globes were no exception, with award winners and viewers expressing anger over not getting unlimited speech time.
Julianne Moore recalls being told to "look prettier" by people in the industry
Sexism in Hollywood is a vicious beast, one which established actors like Julianne Moore know especially well. Despite years of success in the industry, the When You Finish Saving The World star recalls being criticized for her looks early in her career. “Someone in the film industry said to me,...
Why The Last Of Us could be TV's best video-game adaptation yet
The pace of video games coming to the small screen has increased in recent years, and some of them have even been, well, if not truly great, at least somewhat popular. The animated series Castlevania, based on the horror-themed adventure game of the same name, has had a notable four seasons on Netflix, a platform notorious for its tendency to cancel shows that aren’t massive hits right out of the gate. Netflix has also greenlit a second season of Arcane, based on the online strategy game League Of Legends. Last year’s live-action adaptation of Halo on Paramount+ was not only the streamer’s most-watched premiere ever, it was the most-watched show of 2022, beating out Sheridan-verse offerings like Yellowstone (although that show is currently only available to watch on Paramount+ outside the U.S.), 1883, and 1923. Imagine how much better Halo would have done if the producers hadn’t antagonized fans with their outspoken disregard for the game’s lore.
Goonies really do never say die: Ke Huy Quan still “open to revisiting” The Goonies
Ke Huy Quan, the good-feeling machine who’s enjoying a career comeback thanks to his turn as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, won a well-deserved Golden Globe for the role last night. It’s been a dream watching him not just in the movie, but on the red carpets, in interviews, and in the winners’ circle as he gushes with gratitude for the opportunity to perform for his adoring public once again.
2023 SAG Awards: The Banshees Of Inisherin, Ozark lead nominees as ceremony lands on Netflix
The 2023 Golden Globes are officially history and the 2023 Oscars are still a mystery, but we have another award show to unpack in the meantime: the Screen Actors’ Guild Awards, which announced their spate of 2023 nominees this morning. While the Globes are more like the Oscars in...
The Golden Globes posted some of their crappiest ratings ever last night
There have been a lot of questions, over the last few years, about what purpose the Golden Globes serve at this point. Embroiled in controversies about the diversity of its voting membership, its general relevance to the Hollywood ecosystem, and the films and shows it ultimately chooses to reward, the show has increasingly seemed like little more than just another way to get awards show fans watching their TVs for an evening for the benefit of NBC.
Disney is bringing back Phineas & Ferb with creator Dan Povenmire
Some welcome news out of Disney’s session at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour today, as the entertainment giant announced that it’s bringing back long-running and beloved kids cartoon Phineas & Ferb for 40 more episodes, under the eye of series co-creator Dan Povenmire. Originally airing...
Memoirs Of An Invisible Man
Hollywood legend John Carpenter has shared that he almost left the movie business following his experience making the 1992 film Memoirs Of An Invisible Man, starring Sam Neill, Daryl Hannah, and... Chevy Chase. In unsurprising news, it had nothing to do with the film’s dismal box office performance and nearly everything to do with a certain top-billing actor.
Women shut out in top category of Directors Guild of America Awards
Awards season is in full swing, and the Directors Guild of America Awards has announced the nominees for its 2023 ceremony. Up for best feature film are Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Todd Field (Tár), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees Of Inisherin) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans). As Variety points out, it’s surprising that this group does not include James Cameron or Baz Luhrmann, but it’s also back to being a list of all dudes. While Kwan’s inclusion is also notable after all of last year’s nominees were white, women-helmed projects like Women Talking, Till, and The Woman King have all been surrounded by significant awards buzz for the past few months.
TNT refused to air the already-finished final season of Snowpiercer
Well, this is just getting goddamn ridiculous at this point: Deadline reports that yet another network has decided to shitcan one of its shows, after already filming an entire season of it, with news breaking today that the fourth season of Snowpiercer won’t be airing on TNT. (Which, shock of shocks, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, bold pioneers in the “paying creative people to make something and then not bothering to air it” sciences.)
