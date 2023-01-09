Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Caplinger, Elma Jean
Elma Jean Caplinger, 94, of Parkersburg WV sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on September 14, 1928, to the parents of the late Leslie L. and Edith E. Anthony. Jean was a...
WTAP
Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.
Gregory B. Reed commonly known as Coach Reed or Mr. Reed around the state of West Virginia collapsed and passed away unexpectedly at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the age of 57. Greg is survived by his loving wife Renee, whom he...
WTAP
Obituary: Leasure, Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell
Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell Leasure of Parkersburg, WV passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born January 31, 1942, in Doddridge County, WV the daughter of the late Kermit D. (Johny) and Jeraldine Idell Douglass Powell. Jeri retired from Challenger Electrical Materials, Inc. (GTE Sylvania and Union Insulating) in...
WTAP
Obituary: Bailey, Dorothy L. “Dottie”
Dorothy L. “Dottie” Bailey, 74 of Parkersburg passed away on January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1948, in Calhoun County the daughter of the late Glen W. and Norma A. Conley Sears. She had retired from United Bank in Parkersburg...
WTAP
Obituary: Farr, Delores A.
Delores A. Farr, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at The Willows. She was born August 1, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta Anderson. For 42 years, she spent her career in the medical records department at Eagle Point in...
WTAP
Obituary: Winans, Thomas Brian
Thomas Brian Winans, 66 of Parkersburg, passed away on January 12, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WTAP
Obituary: Hardman, Mary Alice (Parr)
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord January 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg on April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Kay
Mary Kay Wilson, 75, of Parkersburg passed away on January 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. She was born on September 1, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Juana Cowan. Kay worked for various local construction companies as a bookkeeper and payroll...
WTAP
Obituary: Uhl, Anne Elizabeth Rea
Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl, 66, of Williamstown passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1956, at St Joseph, Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Elizabeth Betty Joan Mcfadden Rea of Williamstown and the late Walter Rea. Anne graduated from Williamstown High School and attended...
WTAP
Obituary: Moss, Bill Leo
Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio departed from this life Monday, January 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville. He...
WTAP
Obituary: Holthaus, Jennifer “Jenn” Prather
Jennifer “Jenn” Prather Holthaus, 49 of Parkersburg, WV died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.
WTAP
Obituary: Fulton, Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann Fulton, 79, of Marietta, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Harmar Place after a lengthy illness. She was born February 16, 1943, to the late Virgil and Katherine Henderhan Binegar. Barb graduated from Marietta Senior High School in 1961 and had worked at Hart’s in Marietta as well...
WTAP
Obituary: Fleming, John D.
John D. Fleming, 46, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born September 10, 1975, in Marietta a son of Jayne Abicht Tornes and John A. Fleming. John spent many years in Japan where he taught English and was a Japanese commercial fisherman. John loved being a father and adored his girls. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, was an avid reader, and enjoyed the music.
WTAP
Obituary: Weckbacher, Wilbert W. Bill
Another WWII and Korean War veteran has died... Wilbert W. “Bill” Weckbacher, 96, of Marietta, Ohio (formerly of Lowell, Ohio), passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta, Ohio. He was born at his grandmother, Louisa Hercher’s home in Sycamore Valley, Ohio on July 9, 1926, the eldest son of the late Roscoe and Daisy Anderson Weckbacher.
WTAP
Obituary: Wallace, Ericka T.
Ericka T. Wallace, 69, of Marietta, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1953, in New York City and was raised by George and Florence Mullin. Ericka was a Master Gardener and was very proud of her many flower gardens and thoroughly enjoyed...
WTAP
Night to Shine will have dress giveaway for honored guests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are officially under one month away from returning to an in-person prom for the first time in three months. January 14 at Porterfield Baptist Church a dress giveaway will be held from 10 - 12 p.m. then it will continue from 2- 4 p.m. Many...
WTAP
Obituary: Snider, Margia Fay Lucas (Fay)
Margia Fay Lucas Snider (Fay), passed away on January 11, 2023. Born on March 10, 1930, in Washington, WV (now Blennerhassett Heights) she was the daughter of Thomas and Emma Lucas and was the youngest of eight siblings. Her husband, Rev. C. Ray Snider (Ray) preceded her in death. Ray...
WTAP
Obituary: Nelson, Dianne Hughes
Dianne Hughes Nelson, 76, of Elizabeth, WV died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Hester M. (Richards) Hughes. She was a nursing assistant at Camden Clark and loved hummingbirds and the beach. She is survived...
WTAP
Obituary: Brown, Pamela (Pam) Kay
Pamela (Pam) Kay Brown, 67, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born on April 6, 1955, in Dallas, Texas to Robert and Patricia (Riggs) Dill. First and foremost, Pamela’s life was dedicated to the Lord Jesus Christ who crafted her into a beautiful person. Pamela was an amazing and gifted singer-songwriter having produced two albums and written more than 100 songs presenting the goodness of God. She served the Lord through song since she was 16 years old. Pamela was also a talented artist who drew and painted many beautiful pieces of art including original watercolor paintings for a children’s book she just completed for her grandchildren about the many lessons God taught her as a child. She was a gift of love from our Heavenly Father’s hands and a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
WTAP
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
