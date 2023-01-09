Pamela (Pam) Kay Brown, 67, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born on April 6, 1955, in Dallas, Texas to Robert and Patricia (Riggs) Dill. First and foremost, Pamela’s life was dedicated to the Lord Jesus Christ who crafted her into a beautiful person. Pamela was an amazing and gifted singer-songwriter having produced two albums and written more than 100 songs presenting the goodness of God. She served the Lord through song since she was 16 years old. Pamela was also a talented artist who drew and painted many beautiful pieces of art including original watercolor paintings for a children’s book she just completed for her grandchildren about the many lessons God taught her as a child. She was a gift of love from our Heavenly Father’s hands and a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

