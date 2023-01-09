James Kenneth Snodgrass Perine, 84, of Pullman, died January 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born Sept. 2, 1938, at Layman, OH, the son of the late James Isaac and Alice Snodgrass Perine. Kenny was a U.S. Army Veteran and had retired from B.F. Goodrich Tire Co., Marietta, OH. He loved John Deere tractors, working on cars, taking trips to places he had never been, reading about politics, and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

PULLMAN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO