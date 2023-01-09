Read full article on original website
Obituary: Blair, Franklin D.
Franklin D. Blair (86) of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Marietta, Ohio, was born on 4/6/36 in Belmont, West Virginia at home. He passed away after a short illness on 1/11/2023, in Columbus, OH. Franklin was preceded in death by his parents Boyd Copeland Blair and Francis Eleanor Blair (Cantner), and...
Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.
Gregory B. Reed commonly known as Coach Reed or Mr. Reed around the state of West Virginia collapsed and passed away unexpectedly at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the age of 57. Greg is survived by his loving wife Renee, whom he...
Obituary: Caplinger, Elma Jean
Elma Jean Caplinger, 94, of Parkersburg WV sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on September 14, 1928, to the parents of the late Leslie L. and Edith E. Anthony. Jean was a...
Obituary: Orr, Wanda Marie
Wanda Marie Orr, 61, of Walker, WV died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of M. Alice (Wright) Burk of Parkersburg and the late Thomas Freeman Burk. Wanda attended Parkersburg Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for many years....
Obituary: Snider, Margia Fay Lucas (Fay)
Margia Fay Lucas Snider (Fay), passed away on January 11, 2023. Born on March 10, 1930, in Washington, WV (now Blennerhassett Heights) she was the daughter of Thomas and Emma Lucas and was the youngest of eight siblings. Her husband, Rev. C. Ray Snider (Ray) preceded her in death. Ray...
Obituary: Bailey, Dorothy L. “Dottie”
Dorothy L. “Dottie” Bailey, 74 of Parkersburg passed away on January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1948, in Calhoun County the daughter of the late Glen W. and Norma A. Conley Sears. She had retired from United Bank in Parkersburg...
Obituary: Leasure, Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell
Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell Leasure of Parkersburg, WV passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born January 31, 1942, in Doddridge County, WV the daughter of the late Kermit D. (Johny) and Jeraldine Idell Douglass Powell. Jeri retired from Challenger Electrical Materials, Inc. (GTE Sylvania and Union Insulating) in...
Obituary: Moss, Bill Leo
Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio departed from this life Monday, January 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville. He...
Obituary: Holthaus, Jennifer “Jenn” Prather
Jennifer “Jenn” Prather Holthaus, 49 of Parkersburg, WV died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.
Obituary: Nelson, Dianne Hughes
Dianne Hughes Nelson, 76, of Elizabeth, WV died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Hester M. (Richards) Hughes. She was a nursing assistant at Camden Clark and loved hummingbirds and the beach. She is survived...
Obituary: Uhl, Anne Elizabeth Rea
Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl, 66, of Williamstown passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 9, 1956, at St Joseph, Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Elizabeth Betty Joan Mcfadden Rea of Williamstown and the late Walter Rea. Anne graduated from Williamstown High School and attended...
Obituary: Winans, Thomas Brian
Thomas Brian Winans, 66 of Parkersburg, passed away on January 12, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: Weckbacher, Wilbert W. Bill
Another WWII and Korean War veteran has died... Wilbert W. “Bill” Weckbacher, 96, of Marietta, Ohio (formerly of Lowell, Ohio), passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta, Ohio. He was born at his grandmother, Louisa Hercher’s home in Sycamore Valley, Ohio on July 9, 1926, the eldest son of the late Roscoe and Daisy Anderson Weckbacher.
Obituary: Wallace, Ericka T.
Ericka T. Wallace, 69, of Marietta, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1953, in New York City and was raised by George and Florence Mullin. Ericka was a Master Gardener and was very proud of her many flower gardens and thoroughly enjoyed...
Obituary: Fulton, Barbara Ann
Barbara Ann Fulton, 79, of Marietta, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Harmar Place after a lengthy illness. She was born February 16, 1943, to the late Virgil and Katherine Henderhan Binegar. Barb graduated from Marietta Senior High School in 1961 and had worked at Hart’s in Marietta as well...
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Kay
Mary Kay Wilson, 75, of Parkersburg passed away on January 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU. She was born on September 1, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Juana Cowan. Kay worked for various local construction companies as a bookkeeper and payroll...
Obituary: Burnside, Kenneth Wayne
Kenneth Wayne Burnside, 81 of Belpre, Ohio died at his residence on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Salem, WV on December 8, 1941, and was the son of the late Wallace Gribble and Hazel Velma Richards Burnside. He retired from E.I. DuPont...
Obituary: Perine, James Kenneth Snodgrass
James Kenneth Snodgrass Perine, 84, of Pullman, died January 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. He was born Sept. 2, 1938, at Layman, OH, the son of the late James Isaac and Alice Snodgrass Perine. Kenny was a U.S. Army Veteran and had retired from B.F. Goodrich Tire Co., Marietta, OH. He loved John Deere tractors, working on cars, taking trips to places he had never been, reading about politics, and enjoyed spending time with his friends.
Night to Shine will have dress giveaway for honored guests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are officially under one month away from returning to an in-person prom for the first time in three months. January 14 at Porterfield Baptist Church a dress giveaway will be held from 10 - 12 p.m. then it will continue from 2- 4 p.m. Many...
Obituary: Smith, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony Smith, 37, died Saturday, December 24, 2022, in Tuscon, AZ. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of Lloyd Michael Smith of Parkersburg and the late Monika (Webr) Mackinnon. Mark graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2003. He was a Tech Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
