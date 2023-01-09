ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?

Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori – Report

Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.
ASAP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping on the Job – Watch

A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.
Video Goes Viral of 50 Cent Song Playing at Ja Rule Concert

UPDATE (Jan. 10):. 50 Cent has reacted to the viral video of "In Da Club" playing during a Ja Rule show. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), as the video clip below of Ja Rule's team rushing to stop the music began to circulate, 50 Cent hit up Instagram to pile onto the jokes that have spread across social media.
Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla ‘On Wat U On’ Lyrics – Listen to New Song

Memphis rap superstars Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla teamed up for a song called "On Wat U On," which marks the first time these two CMG labelmates have collaborated on a track together. Additionally, on Thursday (Jan. 12), Moneybagg Yo also dropped an accompanied music video for "On Wat U On,"...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York.

