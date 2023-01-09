Read full article on original website
Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries
The drama surrounding how much Gucci Mane contributed to the funeral arraignments for his late artist Big Scarr continues to play out online. Now, Scarr's sister is claiming the $20,000 Guwop paid to the funeral home for the Memphis rapper's funeral was not sufficient. On Monday (Jan. 9), Big Scarr's...
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?
Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori – Report
Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.
ASAP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping on the Job – Watch
A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.
Lil Gotit Warns Against People Posting About Lil Keed After Gunna Returns to Social Media With Keed Tribute Post
Lil Gotit has posted a warning telling people not to share social media posts about his late brother Lil Keed, in the wake of Gunna sharing a tribute post to the late YSL rapper on Twitter. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Lil Gotit went Live on Instagram to address the issue....
Video Shows Chrisean Rock Removing Glass From Blueface’s Head After She Allegedly Hit Him With a Hennessy Bottle
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's volatile relationship hit another low on their reality show Crazy in Love when Rock allegedly hit Blue in the head with a Hennessy bottle and later removed the glass from his scalp. The latest episode of Crazy in Love debuted on Sunday (Jan. 8). New footage...
Video Goes Viral of 50 Cent Song Playing at Ja Rule Concert
UPDATE (Jan. 10):. 50 Cent has reacted to the viral video of "In Da Club" playing during a Ja Rule show. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), as the video clip below of Ja Rule's team rushing to stop the music began to circulate, 50 Cent hit up Instagram to pile onto the jokes that have spread across social media.
Ab-Soul Opens Up About New Album, Asking for Help and Kendrick Lamar Leaving TDE
Six years between albums has provided Ab-Soul with the kind of self-reflection necessary for growth. Now he's back to restore the feeling of great lyricism while sharing his testimony. Interview: Aleia Woods. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.
Gunna Faces Backlash From Fans and Seems to Anger Lil Gotit After Returning to Social Media
Gunna's return to social media got a not-so-warm welcome, which included apparent shade from Lil Gotit. Last night (Jan. 10), Gunna shared his first personal social media posts in months. On Instagram, he shared a photo of himself preparing to record in a home studio. "Niggas acting like they switching...
Meek Mill Reacts to Speculation He’s Shading Lori Harvey About Her New Relationship With Actor Damson Idris
Meek Mill is shooting down speculation that he threw shade at Lori Harvey about her new relationship with actor Damson Idris. The situation sparked on Friday (Jan. 13), when Meek Mill posted the tweet "Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody." The post is actually a line from PartyNextDoor's new single "Her Old Friends."
Lil Uzi Vert Unexpectedly Joins Kids Making a TikTok for Their Song
Lil Uzi Vert recently proved they're a fan of a fan by pulling up on some kids while they were making a TikTok video to one of the Philadelphia rapper's songs and joining the fun. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), a video went viral on TikTok that featured Lil Uzi Vert...
Woman Sings Future’s ‘March Madness’ at Her Boyfriend’s Funeral
Future's 2015 hit song "March Madness" is definitely a fan favorite among his supporters and one Hendrix fan loved the Tarentino-produced track so much that his girlfriend sang the song at his funeral. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), video of a woman doing just that went viral on social media. In...
Donald Glover Confirms He’s Not Done Making Music as Childish Gambino
After saying he would be retiring the Childish Gambino alias a few years back, Donald Glover has confirmed he will continue to work under the moniker for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), Gambino was preset at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly...
Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla ‘On Wat U On’ Lyrics – Listen to New Song
Memphis rap superstars Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla teamed up for a song called "On Wat U On," which marks the first time these two CMG labelmates have collaborated on a track together. Additionally, on Thursday (Jan. 12), Moneybagg Yo also dropped an accompanied music video for "On Wat U On,"...
03 Greedo and Mike Free, BabyTron, Skyzoo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
Like clockwork, another new music Friday has arrived. This time around, the rap game delivers a new mixtape from a California rhymer waiting to come home from prison, a Detroit spitter with a cult-like following drops the next sequel in a series of albums, a consistent rapper repping Brooklyn, N.Y. comes through with a new concept album and more.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
