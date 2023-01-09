Read full article on original website
Obituary: Reed, Gregory B.
Gregory B. Reed commonly known as Coach Reed or Mr. Reed around the state of West Virginia collapsed and passed away unexpectedly at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023, at the age of 57. Greg is survived by his loving wife Renee, whom he...
Paranormal West Virginia legends to read on Friday the 13th
If you're feeling spooky for Friday the 13th, what better way to celebrate than with some West Virginia cryptid legends?
Obituary: Moss, Bill Leo
Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio departed from this life Monday, January 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville. He...
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
Obituary: Weckbacher, Wilbert W. Bill
Another WWII and Korean War veteran has died... Wilbert W. “Bill” Weckbacher, 96, of Marietta, Ohio (formerly of Lowell, Ohio), passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta, Ohio. He was born at his grandmother, Louisa Hercher’s home in Sycamore Valley, Ohio on July 9, 1926, the eldest son of the late Roscoe and Daisy Anderson Weckbacher.
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has passed away. Reed passed away unexpectedly at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Wednesday night. According to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan, Reed brought prospective from smaller schools to larger schools when he joined the WVSSAC in December of...
Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg blues band is going to Memphis for an international competition. The blues band “Generation Gap” is heading to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals in Memphis. Generation Gap is being sponsored through the Huntington Blues Society as the group makes it to this competition.
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
Washington State Community College student is pursuing her dream
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Vivian Muntz works at Magnum Magnetics for 25 years, became a mother, and most recently a grandmother. Muntz was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and when she went into remission, she decided to chase her dream of going to college. Everyone should chase their dreams according...
Obituary: Bailey, Dorothy L. “Dottie”
Dorothy L. “Dottie” Bailey, 74 of Parkersburg passed away on January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born July 11, 1948, in Calhoun County the daughter of the late Glen W. and Norma A. Conley Sears. She had retired from United Bank in Parkersburg...
Obituary: Holthaus, Jennifer “Jenn” Prather
Jennifer “Jenn” Prather Holthaus, 49 of Parkersburg, WV died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.
Obituary: Hardman, Mary Alice (Parr)
Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord January 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg on April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr. Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was...
Night to Shine will have dress giveaway for honored guests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are officially under one month away from returning to an in-person prom for the first time in three months. January 14 at Porterfield Baptist Church a dress giveaway will be held from 10 - 12 p.m. then it will continue from 2- 4 p.m. Many...
Obituary: Caplinger, Elma Jean
Elma Jean Caplinger, 94, of Parkersburg WV sadly passed away on Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on September 14, 1928, to the parents of the late Leslie L. and Edith E. Anthony. Jean was a...
Children’s Listening Place receives grant for transportation costs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLP has received a donation for transportation expenses to help serve the five counties they serve. Executive Director, Greg Collins, says the $1,000 grant will help with transportations costs such as car insurance, gas, maintenance and other expenses. The grant will help benefit those they are...
Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne
Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett. His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.
Obituary: Farr, Delores A.
Delores A. Farr, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at The Willows. She was born August 1, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta Anderson. For 42 years, she spent her career in the medical records department at Eagle Point in...
Obituary: Orr, Wanda Marie
Wanda Marie Orr, 61, of Walker, WV died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of M. Alice (Wright) Burk of Parkersburg and the late Thomas Freeman Burk. Wanda attended Parkersburg Beauty Academy and worked as a beautician for many years....
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown. In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School. Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down...
Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Department, Inc.
Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity than the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across...
