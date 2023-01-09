Read full article on original website
justin anout
4d ago
and that storage unit they talk about is fenced in with class. how do they not have video evidence of this . This might be the feds fishing for criminals lol Don't they know that criminals aren't online. they're busy being where the law isn't. btw (side note) Birds aren't REAL lmao
3
Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina
A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
Suspect still loose following chase in Reno County
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
Police ask for help to find children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged abduction and now asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On Jan. 5,...
McPherson County Crime Stoppers seeks ID help from public
From the McPherson County Crime Stoppers Facebook page:. On Monday, January 2, 2023, the McPherson Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart, 205 South Centennial Drive in McPherson, McPherson County, Kansas reference a theft. The McPherson Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the individual in the surveillance photo.
3 children allegedly abducted by mother in Kansas, police say
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
foxkansas.com
Alpacas shot in Marion County
Police are asking for your help after a cruel and bizarre crime at a rural Kansas farm. Farmer Jeff Methven says at some point Sunday night, someone shot seven of his alpacas in Marion County, killing five of them. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli Higgins shares how the story gets...
Gypsum woman faces multiple requested charges after Sunday incident
GYPSUM - A Gypsum woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly kicked two deputies and struck two other people. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were dispatched to the mobile home park at 304 Adams Street in Gypsum at 1 a.m. Sunday for the report of a disturbance. A woman at the mobile home park, who was identified as Keirghan Scott, 23, of Gypsum, allegedly had an issue with a 21-year-old man there and went next door and began drinking at the neighbor's residence.
City of Salina: Culvert replacement project set for Winn Road
On Wednesday, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin replacing the culvert under Winn Road just south of Northwood Lane. Due to recent deterioration of the culvert, Winn Road over the culvert has been closed for about a year while City of Salina staff prepared the documents for a replacement project. In addition to the culvert replacement, the project includes removal and replacement of the pavement over the culvert, excavation and embankment around the culvert, and the possible replacement of a water line under the culvert.
KAKE TV
2 killed, 1 hurt in head-on crash on I-70 in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 70. The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Monday on I-70 near Marshall Army Airfield in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Cruze was heading east in the westbound lanes when it struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.
First-year reflections: Meet Salina Fire Chief Tony Sneidar
With over 28 years in firefighting experience, Tony Sneidar, Salina Fire Department chief, knows what it takes to lead a fire department — firefighters who are committed to keeping their neighbors safe. Sneidar joined the Salina Department last year after a nationwide search. Philly roots. Sneidar grew up in...
City Commissioner Hoppock selected as mayor of Salina
The City of Salina has a new mayor. Mike Hoppock, who served as mayor in 2020, will return to lead the city commission in 2023. Commissioner Bill Longbine will serve as vice mayor. Hoppock replaces Commissioner Trent Davis, who was Salina mayor in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and remains on...
Soil Health U is coming to Salina Jan. 18-19
High Plains Journal's Soil Health U is scheduled for Jan. 18-19 in Salina's Tony's Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.
adastraradio.com
McPherson City Commission Notes: Final Plat for Deerfield Village Senior Housing Approved
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson City Commissioners Tuesday approved the final plat for Deerfield Village, a senior affordable housing project to be located at the south end of the developed part of the Deerfield Estates West Phase subdivision on the southeast edge of McPherson. Developer Bill Caton of Auburn, Kansas...
Small Kansas town unites to save historic house
One small Kansas town community united to save a historic house in their hometown of Lincoln.
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 a.m. Mike Peterson on Home Weatherization Program. 9:30 a.m. Jenni Seitz, director of community engagement for CAPS, on Winter Parent Training Programs. 10:05 a.m. Claire Ludes, executive director of the Salina Area United Way, update on how dueling pianos went,...
Couple race against time to save free historic home in Central Kansas
LINCOLN, Kan. (KSNT) – Would you take a free, more than 100-year-old home in the heart of Kansas? For Eddie and Julie Flores, the answer was a resounding yes. Julie was visiting her childhood hometown and family for New Year’s Eve back in 2021 in Lincoln, Kansas, when she heard about the intriguing offer. A […]
ksal.com
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
