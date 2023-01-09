This virtuoso is using a Hello Kitty Stratocaster to cover Eric Johnson’s Cliffs of Dover… in a bunch of different scales

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is set to become one of the biggest books of the year, according to an industry expert, as it went on sale at half-price.Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller, told the PA news agency it is “quite normal” to have a “big hardback” that booksellers think will do well sold at half-price by major retailers.Harry’s controversial autobiography Spare is being sold for £14, not the recommended retail price of £28, in bookshops such as Waterstones and WH Smith as well as online at Amazon.His publisher Penguin Random House’s imprint Transworld said on Tuesday so far...

3 DAYS AGO