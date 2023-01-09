This virtuoso is using a Hello Kitty Stratocaster to cover Eric Johnson’s Cliffs of Dover… in a bunch of different scales

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck play a ferocious set of Yardbirds classics with the White Stripes in 2002
On Wednesday (January 11), Jeff Beck – one of the greatest and most influential electric guitar players of all time – passed away at the age of 78.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s final live performance, featuring a stellar guitar solo on This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr
Beck performed his last live show on November 12, 2022, and brought an end to his final tour in spectacular fashion, showcasing the very best of his unique playing style. Yesterday (January 11), representatives of Jeff Beck announced that the influential guitar icon had passed away at the age of 78.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Andrew Watt shred with Iggy Pop's all-star Kimmel band, featuring Josh Klinghoffer, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith
The godfather of punk brought in the big guns for an intense performance of new single Frenzy – complete with an incendiary solo from Watt. Iggy Pop performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week (January 9) and brought along some big names to back him, including Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer (on an Electrical Guitar Company model, by the looks of things), Duff McKagan and Chad Smith.
Guitar World Magazine
This monster St. Vincent riff was inspired by Pantera’s Cowboys From Hell – so much so that Annie Clark worried she was “going to be sued”
Dimebag Darrell is one of St. Vincent’s all-time favorite guitarists, and you can certainly hear the influence here. St. Vincent is a 21st century guitar hero, mercurial in her quest to redefine the sound of the electric guitar and take it into electronic, otherworldly realms. All of which betrays her influences, which are, well, the same as most other guitarists who grew up playing in the ’90s.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jeff Beck help a young Tal Wilkenfeld play an insane bass solo
Tal Wilkenfeld looks back on her impromptu bass jam with Jeff Beck that went viral. She probably didn’t know it at the time, but when Tal Wilkenfeld got onstage with Jeff Beck at Saitama Super Arena, Japan in 2009, she was about to make some serious waves in the bass guitar world. In fact, the very next day the Internet was plastered with video clips from that gig – her quick thinking when Beck’s guitar amp died earning her some serious fans around the globe.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
Guitar World Magazine
Sting guitarist Dominic Miller: “You gave Jeff Beck a tennis racket and a transistor radio, he’d make it sound perfect”
The Sting guitarist mourns a long-lost Gibson ES-335 and reveals a fondness for ’60s Telecasters as he joins us for this edition of Bought & Sold – a safe space for gear obsessives to talk shop. What was the first serious guitar you bought with your own money?
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left a lot of ideas for us to develop – we are committed to delivering all of them”
Shortly after guitarists got over the initial shock of Edward Van Halen’s passing on October 6, 2020, many wondered what would become of the EVH brand, which had been the guitar legend’s primary avenue of creative expression ever since the inception of EVH in 2004. The electric guitars...
Guitar World Magazine
Tim Henson wants to work with Meshuggah and Thundercat – and says new Polyphia music is coming in the summer
The prog virtuoso hopes to push Polyphia's sonic versatility even further by linking up with the Swedish extreme metal outfit and bass extraordinaire. Polyphia’s latest recent album, Remember That You Will Die, was celebrated for two reasons. One, it featured yet more of Tim Henson and Scott LePage’s boundary-pushing progressive electric guitar playing, and two, it called upon a range of high-profile guest musicians.
Guitar World Magazine
Frantone’s Fran Blanche reckons she knows the real secret to Josh Homme’s tone – and it’s not the Peavey Decade
Fran Blanche – the unique brain behind pedal maker Frantone Electronics – always has interesting insights into tone, and she’s recently posited a theory that questions the secret of Josh Homme’s velvet-y sound. Last year, in Apple’s TV’s documentary series Watch That Sound with Mark Ronson,...
Guitar World Magazine
You can now buy Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Schecter signature guitar
The cosmetically inverted six-string was first teased by MGK in March last year, and features on the artwork for his latest studio album. Back in March last year, Machine Gun Kelly unveiled the artwork for his then-upcoming studio album, Mainstream Sellout – an album cover that seemingly hinted at the existence of a second Schecter signature guitar for the newfound guitar star.
Harry’s memoir ‘likely to be one of the biggest books of the year’
The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is set to become one of the biggest books of the year, according to an industry expert, as it went on sale at half-price.Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller, told the PA news agency it is “quite normal” to have a “big hardback” that booksellers think will do well sold at half-price by major retailers.Harry’s controversial autobiography Spare is being sold for £14, not the recommended retail price of £28, in bookshops such as Waterstones and WH Smith as well as online at Amazon.His publisher Penguin Random House’s imprint Transworld said on Tuesday so far...
Guitar World Magazine
From Periphery's jazz turn to Måneskin's team-up with Tom Morello: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May pays tribute to Jeff Beck: “He was so unique, and so influential on every guitarist I've ever met in my life”
Queen guitarist Brian May has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78 earlier this week. Representatives for Beck confirmed the guitar legend passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. In a new video posted on social media, May speaks on the “extraordinary loss” of an...
Guitar World Magazine
Jeff Beck, a giant of rock guitar, dies at 78
Beck's representatives said the guitar great passed away after contracting bacterial meningitis. Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist whose unique approach to the instrument helped define rock guitar playing from the '60s onward, has died at the age of 78, his representatives confirmed Wednesday afternoon (January 11). "On behalf of his...
‘It’s been invisible’: Spanish artist brings embroidery to the streets
Whether it’s a clutch of yellow flowers wrapped around a window in Spain or dozens of pink roses cascading down a house in Switzerland, there’s a note of familiarity that threads through Raquel Rodrigo’s street art. For much of the past decade, the Spanish artist has been...
Guitar World Magazine
Simple Minds’ Charlie Burchill: “Edge had his AC30, his delays and his black Strat. I picked up his Strat – and I sounded like Edge! I thought, ‘Jesus, it’s in the gear as well…’”
The Glasgow guitar legend talks vintage Gretsch, the rise of Simple Minds as a pop behemoth, eschewing powerchords, and what happens when you play through the Edge's epic rig. He’s the Glasgow guitar maverick who broke into the 80s stadium league with Simple Minds. Now, as the band return with 18th album, Direction Of The Heart, Charlie Burchill tells us about pushing the envelope, falling for the White Falcon, commandeering the Edge’s rig, and why you won’t catch him playing powerchords…
Guitar World Magazine
Uli Jon Roth: “For me, the heavy metal direction was boring. I wasn't interested in it. I wanted to go in almost the opposite direction”
The German virtuoso on how feeling in “musical no man's land” led to his decision to leave Scorpions in 1975, and go on to spearhead a new style of neoclassical guitar – and what he thinks about Kirk Hammett quoting his solos in Metallica's Battery. As an...
mansionglobal.com
This $68 Million L.A. Mansion Is Anything but ‘Cookie Cutter’
An avant-garde spec mansion in Los Angeles is hitting the market for $68 million. Designed by Tag Front Architects, the futuristic steel structure appears to snake along parallel to the street. Once inside, the structure reveals itself as the top floor of a three-level mansion built down the edge of a sheer canyon.
Guitar World Magazine
How to play Back in Black on guitar
Learn one of the greatest riffs of all time from Australian rock legends AC/DC. The guitar nucleus of AC/DC lies in the two brothers who formed the band in 1973. With lead duties going to ‘school boy’ Angus Young and rhythm guitar to the late Malcolm, they always had a boogie blues-based approach to making music.
