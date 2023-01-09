Read full article on original website
Related
$1.2M in tax credits announced for senior housing on Kalamazoo’s Northside
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A partnership to create affordable senior housing in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood will receive a $1.26 million boost in tax credits, the governor’s office announced. The tax credits will help pay for the construction of 36 units in the first phase of a development at 730...
Police motorcycle unit being revived as part of Kalamazoo’s proposed budget
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo city officials are considering a plan to revive the public safety department’s police motorcycle unit. The city’s proposed budget, which is up for final approval, includes the purchase or lease of three motorcycles for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety fleet. The three Harley...
ThunderBird River Ranch now open at former Arcadia Ales site in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- ThunderBird River Ranch is now open along the banks of the Kalamazoo River at 701 E. Michigan Ave. The restaurant, at the former site of Arcadia Ales, opened for business in the first week of January. Rob Schiavo, the general manager and managing partner, declined to provide further details when reached by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette this week.
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
abc57.com
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
WWMTCw
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
Portage Secretary of State office closing for week
PORTAGE, MI – The Secretary of State office in Portage is closing for a week. A remodeling project will have the office at 603 Romence Road closed from the end of the day Friday, Jan. 13 and reopen Monday, Jan. 23, a news release said. The office will not...
2 bridges in Kalamazoo County closed for good
Two bridges in Kalamazoo County are permanently closed because of disrepair.
Kalamazoo street closes for fire hydrant repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Burdick Street is closed for fire hydrant repairs starting Thursday morning, Jan. 12. The street being closed is in the city’s Northside neighborhood. The Burdick Street is closed between Roberson and Paterson streets from Jan. 12 to 16 for the repairs, the city...
New chief lays out vision for Kalamazoo police
A week after being officially sworn in, Kalamazoo's new top cop is sharing his vision for the future.
Kalamazoo residents criticize school board for superintendent resignation
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community members used Thursday’s school board meeting to criticize the Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education for administrative upheavals in the past month. In response, board members pleaded for trust from the community, saying there were “good reasons” for the Dec. 12 resignation of superintendent Rita...
Ottawa County board’s pick for new health officer has supporters, opponents
WEST OLIVE, MI — To some, Ottawa County’s pick to lead the health department is a needed change in response to the restrictions and mandates that were instituted during the height of the pandemic. To others, Nate Kelly’s public stances criticizing mask mandates and social distancing are alarming....
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday
Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point. Her last...
Scaled-back housing development at historic Sligh building approved by Grand Rapids commission
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An amended plan approved Thursday for the redevelopment of the historic Sligh Furniture building in Grand Rapids cuts the number of apartments from 753 to 438 but boosts the amount of space for makers and manufacturing. The change comes after the developer leading the project,...
Treatment court celebrates new graduates, coffee shop closes: Jackson headlines Jan. 7-12
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County Adult Treatment Court celebrated its latest slew of graduates this week who each passed the four-phase program on their road to recovery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A year of recovery and rehabilitation paid off...
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.
New Year, New Career? 6 Jobs Hiring Now in the Kalamazoo Area
The new year often brings with it a sense that things need to change. Maybe it's your workout routine, maybe your diet, or maybe your career. Changing jobs can be a very daunting and often overwhelming experience. But, if you're feeling miserable in your current position, a change might be necessary. Taking a look at sites like Indeed and Simply Hired, there are a number of job openings currently listed for the Kalamazoo area.
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1