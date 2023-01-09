ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built

By Sandra Sanchez
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9Mnv_0k8Wxz1U00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new border wall in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it’s unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.

The Texas Facilities Commission last week approved two contracts not to exceed a total of $307 million to build 30-foot-tall metal bollards using surplus federal government material and identical in design to the Trump-era border wall.

This will add to the 1.77 miles of state-funded border wall that has been built in rural Starr County in the Rio Grande Valley.

The state border wall is part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative, which also solicits private donations for the border wall barrier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XOPk9_0k8Wxz1U00
A 1.7-mile segment of state-funded border wall in rural Starr County, Texas, is photographed by drone in March. The segment was completed in the summer, the Texas Facilities Commission reports. (Photo Courtesy the Texas Facilities Commission)
Texas National Guard soldier in Eagle Pass dies by suicide

TFC commissioners on Thursday unanimously awarded a contract for $167 million to Southwest Valley Constructors Company to build 6.77 miles of border wall in the Del Rio Sector. They awarded another contract for $140 million to BFBC of Texas LLC, to build 6.95 miles of border barrier in the Rio Grande Valley.

The structures will not be built on state-owned land and are to be constructed mostly on private land, as well as municipality-owned land that has not yet been acquired, Border Report has learned.

“We’re still negotiating for the land,” TFC Communications Specialist Francoise Luca told Border Report on Tuesday.

“Under the state procurement law, first contracts are awarded then contracts need to be negotiated and executed and then pre-planning, so there’s quite a few steps before construction begins,” Luca said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWaPQ_0k8Wxz1U00
Construction crews work July 13, 2022, on the Texas-built border wall in rural Starr County. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The project has come under scrutiny by Democratic state lawmakers, like Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, of McAllen, who has questioned the costs and the need for the state to build a barrier, which he says is a federal responsibility.

Texas border wall, Operation Lone Star a ‘bottomless pit’ for funds, state senator says

During Thursday morning’s TFC online meeting, TFC Executive Director John Raff told commissioners: “We have a high degree of confidence we’ll be able to close the easement agreements.”

“Would be good to know where,” Scott Nicol, a longtime environmentalist from McAllen told Border Report on Tuesday. “The state should release maps and contracts.”

But Luca said the contracts have not been drawn up yet and officials are still deciding which parcels to approach landowners about based on security needs that are determined by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Abbott’s office.

On Thursday, commissioners did not seem too concerned about the actual locations and did not mention specific areas, but questions did come up about the $27 million difference in pricing between the two contracts for about the same amount of border wall to be built.

Raff explained the Del Rio project involves more difficult topography that drives up costs to an average of $25 million per mile. The Rio Grande Valley border wall is expected to average about $20 million per mile.

“We’re sort of marrying up to a natural barrier, like a bluff or a cliff,” Raff said. “So that drives up the cost.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EzFFi_0k8Wxz1U00
Crews work on Dec. 18, 2021, on the state-funded border wall in rural Starr County, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

The materials are from the federal government’s surplus program and are the same steel bollards and beams that were produced for the Trump-era border walls that were halted by the Biden administration.

To build Abbott’s border barrier, Texas will use surplus wall panels from the federal government

In a July 7 media release, Abbott said state officials have acquired “1,700 unused steel panels to build the border wall in Texas.”

Nicol wants to know why the costs are so high if they are using surplus materials.

“These costs really look inflated,” Nicol told Border Report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTUqW_0k8Wxz1U00
Scott Nicol is seen Oct. 19, 2019, at a federally-built border wall in Hidalgo County, Texas, which he says damages the environment. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

He also worries about environmental damage to the South Texas border where miles of border wall have already been built, and miles more of barrier are going in, which the Department of Homeland Security calls “remediation efforts” to fix topography altered during the border wall construction.

“These border walls will inflict terrible damage to border ecosystems and communities just so that Abbott can whip up his xenophobic base ahead of the election. Texans are paying hundreds of millions of dollars for his re-election campaign,” Nicol said.

Immigration, border security dominated Texas governor’s debate

The state-funded border wall is part of the $4 billion that the Texas Legislature appropriated for border security as part of Operation Lone Star.

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott’s office said in a statement issued Friday.

“While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen,” Abbott said.

So far, over $55 million has been received in border wall funding donations, according to the governor’s office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 63

Jennifer Teeter
4d ago

That’s just an ineffective bandage that won’t fix the problem that’s been an issue for over 40 years. Let’s see what the new Congress does about it.

Reply(1)
5
Derrick G
4d ago

its not really rocket science. once you secure building rights deals along the border, then start from the end point of the current wall and add to that. keep going until you meet with the other side of the border wall.

Reply
4
Related
Mix 94.1

How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Texas?

Think back, decades ago, to a very popular, and insanely long, film that shattered records and left us all screaming, "There was plenty of room on the door!" In that film, there's a memorable scene involving a steamed up car, and a runny hand print. That scene in the film,...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Texas: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

“Everything is bigger in Texas,” as they say. And when it comes to the American state’s population and area size, this rings true. Texas is home to nearly 30 million Americans over 268,596 square miles. It’s so big that it dwarfs all European countries. Texas lies in...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Texas Lege Preview: At the Border Is It Lock ’Em Up, or Help Them Out?

During a December press conference, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick turned around a poster to reveal his priorities for the 88th Texas Legislature. Toward the bottom read: "Border Security and Law Enforcement." Patrick touted the state's $2 billion (and counting) surge of security spending and disparaged President Joe Biden, who visited El Paso on Jan. 8. "Without our [Department of Public Safety], without our National Guard, without the state doing what we're doing, the situation would be far worse," he said. However, reporting by The Texas Tribune and Military Times last year revealed that National Guard members deployed to the border had problems getting paid, lacked access to basic equipment, and generally felt underutilized.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
TEXAS STATE
marfapublicradio.org

Natural gas company considering new West Texas-Mexico pipeline

Tulsa-based pipeline company ONEOK is considering building a major new natural gas line through parts of West Texas, designed to export gas from the region to Mexico and then to markets around the world. The company in December announced tentative plans for what it has dubbed the Saguaro Connector Pipeline...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy