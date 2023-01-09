ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

BREAKING: Richmond Police Shoot Suspect

 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - UPDATE: Richmond Police have identified the person shot as 61-year old Douglas Price. Police say Price had warrants for grand larceny and assault. He has not been charged in this case as of yet.

ORIGINAL: Richmond Police say one of their officers shot a suspect during a narcotics investigation Monday morning. Police say the suspect is in stable condition.

The search warrant was being executed along McGuire Drive on Richmond's Southside. Police say they believed the man was holding a gun when he was shot. They say several guns were recovered from the scene, including the one they believe the man allegedly was holding.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

Richmond, VA
All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

