BREAKING: Richmond Police Shoot Suspect

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - UPDATE: Richmond Police have identified the person shot as 61-year old Douglas Price. Police say Price had warrants for grand larceny and assault. He has not been charged in this case as of yet.

ORIGINAL: Richmond Police say one of their officers shot a suspect during a narcotics investigation Monday morning. Police say the suspect is in stable condition.

The search warrant was being executed along McGuire Drive on Richmond's Southside. Police say they believed the man was holding a gun when he was shot. They say several guns were recovered from the scene, including the one they believe the man allegedly was holding.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.