U.S. Supreme Court rejects Carr brothers’ appeal case

KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnCVj_0k8WxoYj00

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday morning declined to hear appeals from two men convicted of capital murder for killing four people in Wichita in 2000; that information comes from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The court declined to hear appeals from Jonathan and Reginald Carr, who were convicted of capital murder for the crimes and sentenced to death. Monday's events mean the two defendants have exhausted their direct appeals and their convictions and death sentences are considered final, although they still have the ability to file additional lawsuits in state or federal court seeking to prevent their executions, and it is expected they will do so.

Posted by Kansas Attorney General on Monday, January 9, 2023

This is the second time the U.S. Supreme Court has considered these cases. In 2016, the Court decided an appeal from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt asking it to reinstate the defendants’ death sentences after the Kansas Supreme Court had overturned them. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Kansas court’s ruling, and last year the Kansas Supreme Court then rejected additional challenges to the convictions and death sentences.

"The slow but steady march toward justice continues," Schmidt said.

A total of nine men are currently under sentence of death in Kansas. Seven of those prisoners have now exhausted their direct appeals, meaning their convictions and sentences are affirmed and they are now in various stages of collateral litigation. Those who have exhausted their direct appeals, in addition to the Carr bothers, are Gary Kleypas, John Robinson, Sydney Gleason, Scott Cheever, and James Kraig Kahler. The two whose cases are still on direct appeal are Justin Thurber and Kyle Flack.

KNSS Radio

