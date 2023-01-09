Arizona Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury, remove GM Steve Keim

One year after Kliff Kingsbury guided the Arizona Cardinals to an 11-6 record and their first postseason appearance in six seasons, the team on Monday fired its head coach, a move that had been speculated about for months.

In announcing Kingsbury's dismissal, the Cardinals also said General Manager Steve Keim, who has been on a medical leave of absence since mid-December, has decided to step away from his position to focus on his health.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on Monday pledged to "cast the net far and wide" and do things differently than the organization has done in the past in hiring the next head coach and GM. He's set up interviews and spoken with people around the NFL for their input on candidates, and said the Cardinals will look internally and externally to fill those positions.

"The preference is to get a general manager in place first. But if that doesn't happen, we're not going to be afraid to hire the right head coach," Bidwill said.

The team has already interviewed two internal candidates for general manager, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson, who shared Keim's duties the past month. Bidwill said one external candidate has been interviewed, who he would not name, and said more interviews are scheduled for later this week.

Bidwill began his comments with an acknowledgment of the work Keim and Kingsbury did in their tenures.

"It is the hardest day in the football life, and that's when you've got to part ways with people that you respect and appreciate all their contributions," he said. "One has been with us for 25 years, who has let us know that he's leaving the organization and has left the organization and can focus on his health, and I want to thank Steve for his contributions and wish him well.

"And then Kliff Kingsbury. Somebody who I've really grown to like and appreciate. Just a great man. I've been around this organization my entire life and I don't know any coach that has worked harder than Kliff Kingsbury. He has put in countless hours."

The end of Kingsbury’s four-year run comes less than a year after Bidwill extended his fully guaranteed contract through the 2027 season, meaning Kingsbury can expect to receive a hefty golden parachute if he doesn’t land a job elsewhere.

There was no indication Monday who might be in line to replace Kingsbury, but the list of potential candidates is long: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints head coach Sean Payton (technically still under contract with New Orleans but has already spoken to the Broncos about their head coaching vacancy), Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, former Colts head coach Frank Reich (fired earlier this season) and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

The Cardinals cannot speak with Payton in person until at least Jan. 17, since he is considered by the NFL to be an employee of the Saints.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who signed a two-year contract extension a year ago, would also seem to be very much in the mix, along with Ken Dorsey, offensive coordinator for the Bills; Shane Stecihen, offensive coordinator for the Eagles; Eric Bieniemy, who holds the same position with the Chiefs; and even Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who reportedly has inquired about openings with the Panthers and Broncos.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who coached Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Oklahoma, might also be a candidate to replace Kingsbury.

Bidwill wouldn't comment on who the Cardinals have reached out to as far as interviews but did say he thinks the Cardinals will speak with an internal coaching candidate, presumably Joseph.

Arizona finished the season with a 4-13 record following Sunday’s 38-13 loss to the 49ers. The 13 losses are tied for the most in franchise history, joining the 2018 (3-13) and 2000 (3-13) teams. Despite the franchise making improvements each of his first three years, winning five games, then eight and 11, Kingsbury exits with a disappointing 28-37-1 record.

The Cardinals didn't win a game since beating the Rams in Week 10, suffering through a streak of seven straight losses as injuries piled up everywhere and at multiple key positions. Despite 19 players on season-ending injured reserve, including Murray with a torn ACL, it wasn’t enough to save for the former Texas Tech coach, who was fired from his alma mater after going 35-40 in six seasons there.

"I want to play good football and turn this thing around. That's what I want to do," said running back James Conner, asked if he wanted to see changes Monday morning as players cleared their lockers and got ready to go their separate ways for the offseason. "Just different standard with everything, you know, how we approach work and getting the job done. Winning cures everything so we need to start winning."

Bidwill said he'd spoken with some players and made appointments to speak with other team leaders for their input.

"I expected better and we deserved better. And that's what our community wants. It's what our fans want. It's what the players want. It's what everybody in this organization wants," Bidwill said.

"Feel like we can be a quick turnaround, we've got to get the right head coach, the right general manager in here," he added. "And then we can do that. We've got a lot of talent on this team, and we need to recover from these injuries, get back to focusing on what are the things that we need to be doing to win the NFC West."

The Cardinals, according to a CBS Sports report, put in a request Monday to interview Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. They also asked to interview Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, the NFL Network reported.

ESPN reported that the Cardinals requested general manager interviews with two San Francisco 49ers executives, director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and assistant GM Adam Peters. The Tennessee Titans have also expressed interest in an interview with Harris for their general manager position, the NFL Network reported.

There had long been reports that like Kingsbury, the Cardinals would move on as well from Keim, who has been the team’s general manager since 2013.

Bidwill awarded both Kingsbury and Keim contract extensions last March in moves that, at the time, seemed to indicate neither man would be going anywhere anytime soon. This, despite the Cardinals losing five of their last six games, including an ugly effort against the Rams in the NFC Wild Card game following a 10-2 start to the 2021 season.

The slide continued into this season following a dizzying offseason full of drama, dysfunction, and plenty of off-the-field distractions. It included the departure of three different assistant coaches, a six-game suspension of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the unexpected release of No. 2 running back and Valley favorite Eno Benjamin, and multiple other injuries across the roster, which included season-ending torn ACLs also suffered by left guard Justin Pugh and tight end Zach Ertz.

Also, at no point in the season did the Cardinals ever have their top three wideouts of Hopkins, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rondale Moore on the field at the same time.

It was clear, however, that Murray and Kingsbury’s offense overall took a step back in 2022.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch said all of the adversity was a lot to take, but the players had some accountability.

"You try to focus on the locker room and winning games. And it's tough, man, when you've got a lot of things outside going on. But like I said, you just have to control what you can control," Dortch said. "Our job is to practice hard and hopefully win games on Sundays. And we didn't do a lot of that this year. So we've got to look ourselves in the mirror and then try to figure it out."

Joseph made it a point last week to say that the players have been playing hard every single week, that they have had total respect for Kingsbury and that it has always been his hope that the staff would be retained to come back next season and make things right.

“Having a chance to come back and fix this is our goal as a staff, obviously,” Joseph said on Thursday. “This league is about winning. Sometimes, they ask you to move on before your time. As a coach and a player, you just kind of cherish every moment you have. You move on when it’s time to move on, but right now we’re focused on winning and focused on fixing this thing for next year.”

