Evansville, IN

Evansville men's basketball lands highest-rated high school recruit in years

By Anthony Kristensen, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE — The University of Evansville men's basketball program started its Monday landing the highest-rated high school recruit in recent memory.

Chuck Bailey III, a 2023 combo guard out of Hamtramck, Michigan, announced his commitment to the Purple Aces on Twitter. Bailey is rated as a four-star recruit by the ESPN Scout Grade and a three-star prospect by the 247Sports composite. He's the Aces' most highly touted high school recruit since DeAndre Williams and the highest overall since Sam Cunliffe transferred from Arizona State — both early into the Walter McCarty era.

ESPN has Bailey as the No. 3 player in Michigan, No. 5 in the Midwest and No. 37 combo guard nationally. 247Sports has him as the No. 237 overall recruit in the 2023 class, No. 5 in Michigan and the No. 35 combo guard.

Bailey's commitment has UE's 2023 recruiting class tied for No. 95 in the 247Sports composite with Creighton and Georgia State. That is good for third in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Murray State and Southern Illinois.

Bailey took his official visit to UE over New Year's weekend and was in attendance for the Aces' game against Murray State. He also received offers from Kansas, Illinois, UNLV, California, New Mexico, Ole Miss and Loyola Marymount among others.

"First I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love. I want to thank my Mom, Dad, Brother and my Family for always being there for me through the tough times," Bailey said in his announcement. "I want to thank every coach that has ever supported me and cared for me in my life. I want to say thank you to Coach (David) Ragland and Coach (Marcus) Wilson for giving me this opportunity to play basketball at the next level."

Bailey is the second-highest-rated recruit coach David Ragland has brought to campus since he was hired May 24 — "it was pretty much June by the time the ink was dry," he said. UE also hosted five-star prospect John Bol on an unofficial visit during summer workouts.

Ragland is not permitted to comment on individual recruits until they officially sign because of NCAA rules, but he was happy about the news during Monday's weekly Missouri Valley Conference coaches Zoom call. If Bailey signs with UE, he'll be the fourth member of the 2023 recruiting class following Salt Lake Community College transfer Tanner Cuff and high school signees Braylon Jackson and Michael Day.

UE recruits: Meet the Purple Aces' three new signees: Tanner Cuff, Braylon Jackson, Michael Day

"We have to stay busy with (recruiting), we're reviving a storied program," Ragland said. "With that, you have to work at it nonstop in every capacity. ... (We) just have to work at it nonstop and continue communicating with people and building relationships and making sure individuals we bring in are the right fit for the University of Evansville, for the community and for our program.

"We'll continue to push forward and make sure we have the right individuals on the bus currently and make sure we continue to bring the right individuals and push forward to put ourselves in the best position to contend for a Missouri Valley championship."

If all current players return next season, the Aces will be two spots over the scholarship limit. Men's basketball programs are allowed 13 players on scholarship. Kenny Strawbridge Jr., Antoine Smith Jr. and Gage Bobe still have a fifth-year option while Marvin Coleman II is the only player with no remaining eligibility after this season.

That means some departures are likely looming.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville men's basketball lands highest-rated high school recruit in years

The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

