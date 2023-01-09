ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Police: DuBois man accused of attacking woman with box cutter, choking her

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department say a DuBois man is facing charges, accused of attacking a woman with a box cutter and choking her during a domestic dispute. Police say on New Year's Eve, officers were dispatched to the Sycamore Street Apartments...
DUBOIS, PA
PSP: Curwensville man, 89, killed in Pike Township crash

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say an 89-year-old Curwensville man was killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in Pike Township. Troopers say the crash occurred on Friday, Jan. 6th, around 11:30 a.m., along Route 879, otherwise known as Curwensville/Grampian Highway. Investigators say the driver...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
911: One person killed following crash on PA Turnpike

Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Huntingdon County confirmed that one person was killed Wednesday night in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near the Tuscarora Tunnel. According to an alert, the crash reportedly involved a mini-van and...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Centre Co. DA to spearhead review of proposal to improve recreation at county jail

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, a number of human rights advocates, and others, continue to push county leaders for improved recreational facilities at the county prison. Officials say a newly formed committee will now take an extended look at the proposal. At the Centre County Correctional...
State College police officers receive life-saving awards

State College, PA (WJAC) — In State College Wednesday, several of the borough's police personnel were honored for their extraordinary efforts on the job which, in two cases, involved life or death situations. Lifesaving awards from the State College Police Department were given to Lieutenant Todd Scholton, who grabbed...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Cambria Co. continues plan to remove blighted properties

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Blighted properties continue to come down in Cambria County. The Redevelopment Authority has completed two of its five planned demolitions. So far, a structure in Franklin and Gallitzin Borough have been torn down, with demolitions in Nanty Glo, Ferndale and East Conemaugh still to come.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CamTran participates in National Human Trafficking Awareness event

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — CamTran and its employees showed their support for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday. All employees of the company were encouraged to wear blue, and the event was promoted across social media using the hashtag "wear blue day." Officials say they embraced the event,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

