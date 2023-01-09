Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois man accused of attacking woman with box cutter, choking her
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department say a DuBois man is facing charges, accused of attacking a woman with a box cutter and choking her during a domestic dispute. Police say on New Year's Eve, officers were dispatched to the Sycamore Street Apartments...
DA: Judge delays sentencing for former Osceola Mills mayor who shot at Pokémon Go players
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that the sentencing hearing has been delayed for the former mayor of Osceola Mills, who was charged last year for firing a gun in the direction of two people who were allegedly playing the online game Pokémon Go.
'You'll pay with your life': Orbisonia man accused of stalking, threatening women: PSP
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Huntingdon County man is facing numerous charges after stalking and threatening a woman last March, state police say. According to criminal complaints, Frank Moser, 49, violated a PFA against him by making repeated calls to her and leaving threatening voicemails. State police say that,...
PSP: Curwensville man, 89, killed in Pike Township crash
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say an 89-year-old Curwensville man was killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in Pike Township. Troopers say the crash occurred on Friday, Jan. 6th, around 11:30 a.m., along Route 879, otherwise known as Curwensville/Grampian Highway. Investigators say the driver...
911: One person killed following crash on PA Turnpike
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Huntingdon County confirmed that one person was killed Wednesday night in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Officials say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes near the Tuscarora Tunnel. According to an alert, the crash reportedly involved a mini-van and...
'Where did the money go?' PSP investigating theft of funds from United band boosters
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District confirmed to 6 News that authorities have been contacted regarding allegations of missing funds from the band booster club. Acting District Superintendent Dr. Charles Koren says the funds were intended to be used for an upcoming band trip...
Centre Co. DA to spearhead review of proposal to improve recreation at county jail
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, a number of human rights advocates, and others, continue to push county leaders for improved recreational facilities at the county prison. Officials say a newly formed committee will now take an extended look at the proposal. At the Centre County Correctional...
Punxsutawney co-principal sentenced in DUI, PFA cases; school board votes for dismissal
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts confirmed that the co-principal of the Punxsutawney Area High School has been sentenced for charges stemming from a DUI arrest and multiple PFA violations. Court officials confirmed that 45-year-old Paul Hetrick pleaded guilty and was sentenced...
Houtzdale Fire Co. in war of words over contract with Decatur Township
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (WJAC) — There's some controversy in Clearfield County, where Houtzdale Fire Company's in a dispute with Decatur Township over the ending of a contract, meaning the fire company may no longer cover certain areas. At the heart of this situation, Houtzdale Fire Company says it wanted...
State College police officers receive life-saving awards
State College, PA (WJAC) — In State College Wednesday, several of the borough's police personnel were honored for their extraordinary efforts on the job which, in two cases, involved life or death situations. Lifesaving awards from the State College Police Department were given to Lieutenant Todd Scholton, who grabbed...
Annual Tyrone march for nameless, baby girl found dead in 1987 to happen Sunday
TYRONE, Pa. (WJAC) — An annual tradition in Tyrone is to march for the life of an dead baby girl found over 30 years ago. This Sunday, they'll do that again. 6 News spoke with those involved in the march and about the legacy she leaves. February 1987 in...
Cambria Co. continues plan to remove blighted properties
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Blighted properties continue to come down in Cambria County. The Redevelopment Authority has completed two of its five planned demolitions. So far, a structure in Franklin and Gallitzin Borough have been torn down, with demolitions in Nanty Glo, Ferndale and East Conemaugh still to come.
'Who do I call for crisis help?' Officials terminate Cambria County crisis hotline
Cambria County, PA — Starting January 1st, residents in and around Cambria county, will have to contact the national crisis hotline. Administrators tell 6 News that they will no longer be able to provide crisis services from the local hotline in Johnstown. Official, Tracy Selak, says staffing shortages, budgeting...
CamTran participates in National Human Trafficking Awareness event
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — CamTran and its employees showed their support for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday. All employees of the company were encouraged to wear blue, and the event was promoted across social media using the hashtag "wear blue day." Officials say they embraced the event,...
Returning the favor! WJAC alumni surprise Westmont HS by delivering daily announcements
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Tuesday, we shared a fun story of family and legacy as several WJAC family members surprised their classmates by delivering the morning announcements at Westmont Hilltop High School. Senior Marty Radovanic and Sophomores Lyza Johnson and Bella Fosbrink teamed up to deliver the school...
Cambria County high school adopts the P.I.A.A's new N.I.L deal policy
Johnstown, PA — The P.I.A.A passed a new policy last month stating high school athletes can now earn endorsement deals, similar to collegiate athletes for their name, image and likeness. And a local Cambria County high school officially adopted the new policy at a school board meeting Tuesday. Channel...
'Makeover Mondays:' Local beauty school offers free makeovers to those in need
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A beauty school in Johnstown is now offering the chance for people in the community to get a completely free makeover. The L&D Academy Multi-cultural School of Beauty and Barber Science started their “Makeover Mondays,” where someone nominates another person for these services.
Hollidaysburg Area School Board tables policy regarding political activities
The Hollidaysburg area school district school board met this evening for their regularly scheduled meeting , however many people still showed up to voice their opinions about the new policy attempted to be passed after a controversial book was brought into class by a teacher. The school board passed the...
