Berkeley County School District looking to hire new teachers for 2023-24 school year
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair as it plans for the 2023-24 school year.
The recruitment fair to is hire teachers who can start work this coming August.
BCSD will host the event on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cane Bay High School.
Registration is encouraged but not required. Click here to register.
Openings within the district can be found at bcsdschools.net/careers .
Cane Bay High School is located at 1624 State Road in Summerville.
