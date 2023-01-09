ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County School District looking to hire new teachers for 2023-24 school year

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair as it plans for the 2023-24 school year.

The recruitment fair to is hire teachers who can start work this coming August.

BCSD will host the event on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cane Bay High School.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Click here to register.

Openings within the district can be found at bcsdschools.net/careers .

Cane Bay High School is located at 1624 State Road in Summerville.

