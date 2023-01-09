The second time was definitely a charm for a group of young singers from Detroit, and they have Flint's own Terry Crews to thank for it. The Detroit Youth Choir took the stage on Monday night for their AGT: All-Stars audition. The group of talented singers, ranging in age from 8 to 18, were back for a second chance after finishing second in season 14 of the popular talent competition. The new season brings back the "best of the best" to compete once again for the top prize of $1 million.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO