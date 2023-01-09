ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Club 93.7

Shrine Circus Returns to Flint This Weekend 1/13 – 1/16

Ladies and gentlemen, it's that time of year again! The Elf Khurafeh Shrine Circus will come to the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan this weekend for a four-day run, starting Friday, January 13th and ending Monday, January 16th. According to the official website, the first Shrine Circus was held...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Check Out These Flint Area Restaurants and Play Live Bar Trivia

Trivia at your favorite eatery has become quite popular in the last few years. For those that love testing their brains and knowledge, these local spots off free trivia nights to enjoy while having a drink or dinner. Grab some friends and figure out who paid attention in school and who is there for the booze.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
SAGINAW, MI
Club 93.7

Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names

Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Viral Video – Val’s Pizza Owosso Has The Cleanest Kitchen Around

Shout out to Val's Pizza in Owosso, Michigan for showing the world how to clean a working kitchen. The local pizza place blew up the internet with a kitchen cleaning video. I absolutely love this. Think about how many times you see a video or read a post about something negative in terms of the service industry. To see a Michigan family taking pride in their restaurant and going viral with it is awesome.
OWOSSO, MI
Club 93.7

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Fla. Man Charged With Sextortion in Case Involving Lansing Teen

A Florida man is facing 'sextortion' charges for a case involving a 13-year-old Michigan girl and authorities fear there may be multiple victims. Sextortion typically involves a person - often a minor - sending explicit photos of themself to a stranger, with the stranger then threatening to leak the photos unless the sender meets his demands, usually money or sexual favors.
LANSING, MI
Club 93.7

Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna

A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
CORUNNA, MI
Club 93.7

Ex Flint Fire Chief Suing Mayor Sheldon Neely for $10 Million

A former Flint fire chief is suing Mayor Sheldon Neely, claiming he was terminated from his position because he refused to lie on the mayor's behalf. Raymond Barton was fired from his position as Flint Flint Chief in November of last year. He says his termination stems from the aftermath of a house fire that occurred in the city of Flint last May.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint

If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Certification To Serve Yummy Drinks Now Possible In Downtown Flint

Downtown Flint's business community has been growing steadily for several years now. It's great to drive down Saginaw Street seeing people hanging out at restaurants, bars and lunch spots. Many of these places serve great, creative drinks. So, where do people go for bartending certification around Genesee County?. What's the...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Win For Burton Residents: Bumpy Bristol Road To Be Fixed

This year Genesee County residents will see major road construction happening all around our cities. Look for more round-abouts and lots of road/bridge construction in our area. And most of it is very necessary -- City of Burton residents know what I'm saying... that stretch of Bristol Road from Dort...
BURTON, MI
Club 93.7

Detroit Youth Choir Earns ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Thanks to Flint’s Terry Crews

The second time was definitely a charm for a group of young singers from Detroit, and they have Flint's own Terry Crews to thank for it. The Detroit Youth Choir took the stage on Monday night for their AGT: All-Stars audition. The group of talented singers, ranging in age from 8 to 18, were back for a second chance after finishing second in season 14 of the popular talent competition. The new season brings back the "best of the best" to compete once again for the top prize of $1 million.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

MrBeast Burger Now Available In Fenton – What You Need To Know

Attention burger lovers - the very popular MrBeast Burger is now available in Fenton, Michigan. MrBeast Burger is a virtual restaurant created by mega YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, and Virtual Dining Concepts. If you are confused, no worries. Here is everything you need to know about MrBeast and MrBeastBurger.
FENTON, MI
Club 93.7

$55K Lansing Home Has Emergency Toilet and Cat Pics in a Closet

This Lansing, MI home for sale definitely has some "unique" bathrooms. When shopping for a house, sometimes home buyers run into some weird things. Thanks to websites like Zillow and Redfin, everyone has a chance to see the weird side of these homes. This Lansing home definitely makes it on the list of weird things to see while house hunting.
LANSING, MI
Club 93.7

Eat This: Flint Area’s 5 Best Pastrami Sandwiches

Every January we celebrate National Hot Pastrami Day around the middle of the month. These local spots around the Greater Flint Area are must-try places to celebrate (or pig out) on pastrami. #1 Hoffman's Deco Deli & Cafe, Downtown Flint. Hoffman's is one of the best kept secrets in Genesee...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Community Policy