Surprise, You're A Billionaire! NJ Lottery Officials Hand Out Free Mega Millions Tickets
New Jersey residents were treated to free Mega Millions tickets and a chance at a $1.35 billion jackpot during a state Lottery promotion.Lucky players at Te-Amo Imported Cigars in Whiting, received the special surprise Thursday, Jan. 12.The NJ Lottery promotions team and guest host Derek D handed o…
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
wrnjradio.com
Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1.66 Million In Lottery
A winning lottery ticket for Match 6 Lotto drawing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, sold in York County according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all six balls: 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win $1.66 million, less applicable withholding.It sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road …
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
NJ lottery player wins $1,000 a week for life
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing […]
Mega Millions results: $3M, $1M tickets sold in NY; jackpot now $1.35 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $1.1 billion jackpot on Tuesday, but some lucky lotto tickets in New York won as much as $3 million. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 10, 2023, drawing were 07-13-14-15-18; Mega Ball: 09; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six...
$15k Winning Lottery Ticket Sold; Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $1 Billion
Maryland Lottery reports that a winning ticket worth over $15,000 was sold in downtown Silver Spring last week. A $15,367 Racetrax ticket sold on Jan. 7 at the State Line Market at 7817 Eastern Ave. has been claimed, according to a news release. The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to...
