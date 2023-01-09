Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
WDEF
Wall Collapses, Cars Damaged Downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Part of a building collapsed Thursday morning in Downtown Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) says one car was crushed by fallen bricks. Lindsey Rogers, the public information officer with the Chattanooga Fire Department, said, “Around 11:30 this morning, our units responded here to 27 West Main Street. 9-1-1 was receiving multiple reports of a structural collapse.”
WDEF
Hazardous Road Conditions in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported flooding, lines and trees down, and hazardous road conditions. The CDOT is warning people to use extreme caution while out on the roads today. They have shared the following locations with road hazards:. Main Street between Market Street...
WDEF
Nokian Tyres to Add New Jobs in Rhea County
DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) — The excitement was palpable at the Nokian Tyres plant in Dayton Wednesday morning.Nokian Tyres officially announced that they will be doubling their tire production. They will be adding 75 new jobs to the facility in Dayton. The tire company plans to construct a tire warehouse...
WDEF
New Solar Production Facilities to Create Jobs in Georgia
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — New Qcells facilities in Northwest Georgia will bring over 2,500 new jobs to the area, Governor Kemp announced on Wednesday. The company will be doubling their production in Georgia. Qcells is a solar module manufacturing facility. The largest one in the Western Hemisphere is located...
wrganews.com
Rome purchases Riverside Parkway land, which could be used for reverse osmosis facility
The City of Rome is purchasing 47 acres of land on Riverside Parkway. The property is located east of 10 acres of a city owned-parcel between the Floyd County Department of Family and Children Services and the senior center. It backs up to Riverside Industrial Boulevard. “It’s two parcels currently...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Chambliss Law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — When most people think of lawyers, they picture people in suits in a courtroom. At Chambliss Law, their attorneys do dress nice, but you often see them outside of the courthouse, and in the community. It’s just one way Chambliss is driving our economy forward....
WDEF
Chattanooga sees disruptions from national flight groundings
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The U.S. flight system got another shock to the system on Wednesday morning. Thousands of flights were either delayed or cancelled. This time it was a computer outage by the Federal Aviation Administration in a system where pilots have to notify them before taking off. The...
WDEF
Man Charged in Collegedale Train Derailment
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Collegedale Police Department arrested the man responsible for the train derailment on December 20. Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega is being charged with felony reckless endangerment, they said. Officials say that Cruz-Vega is currently out on bond, with his court date set for April 12. He...
WDEF
Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
WDEF
Free On-Street Parking on MLK Jr. Day
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Downtown Chattanooga will offer free on-street meter parking on MLK Jr. Day, according to the Chattanooga Parking Authority. On Monday, January 16, 2023, on-street parking meters will not be enforced in Downtown Chattanooga, they say. People will not need to pay for on-street parking during...
WDEF
Walker County Man Confirmed Dead after Thursday’s Storms
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A local man has been confirmed dead following Thursday’s storms. Officials stated that an employee of the Georgia Department of Transportation was killed in the line of duty. Officials confirmed on Friday that GDOT employee, Sean Kornacki, was killed while helping clear the...
WDEF
Locals, travelers respond to grounded flights
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If your flight was either severely delayed or outright canceled this morning, you’re not alone. CBS News reports that an “overnight outage at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed thousands of flights this morning.”. This morning at the Chattanooga Airport, nearly half a dozen flights...
WDEF
Accountant sentenced for stealing from Volunteer Energy Cooperative
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Athens man has been sentenced for stealing a lot of money from the Volunteer Energy Cooperative where he worked. Prosecutors say Jason Kittle stole almost a million dollars from the company over a six year period. They say he used his position in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
WDEF
HCSO officials warn of rising mail theft
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Porch pirates are back to plundering, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The department recently said via press release that “several mail thefts” are being experienced throughout the community and that “random mail thefts” still occur even though the holidays have come and gone.
WDEF
More to the Story: COVID Response
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Jennifer Davis is a registered nurse, working for LifeSpring Community Health. She heads the group’s COVID response team. LifeSpring was actually one of the first local facilities to administer vaccinations when the pandemic started. Davis says things have quieted down quite a bit since...
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
WDEF
Tivoli Theatre Renovations Continuing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Work is continuing on renovating and expanding the Tivoli Theatre in downtown Chattanooga. A century old landmark in our community is closed off to the public for the time being. This is for the future preservation of the Tivoli Theatre. Nick Wilkerson, the CEO of...
WDEF
HCSO Warns Residents of Frequent Mail Thefts
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Several mail thefts have occurred recently throughout the county, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising citizens to be aware of the issue. Mail thefts typically occur at night, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said. They warn that the...
wutc.org
The Area Boom In Freestanding Emergency Departments
Chattanooga and Hamilton County serve as a regional hub for health care. Now, what are known as freestanding emergency departments - freestanding ER’s - are on the rise in this area. Elizabeth Fite is examining this trend as health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Comments / 0