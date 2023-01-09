ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
Hank Williams Jr. Is Coming To Tampa

SIGN UP FOR CLUB QYK INFORMATION ON ALL COUNTRY CONCERTS COMING TO TAMPA BAY:. Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening.
22 Best Road Trips From Orlando

There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama

Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
