Read full article on original website
Related
'Tons to do, and we're just going': New western Massachusetts lawmakers settle in on Beacon Hill
Two new state legislators from western Massachusetts say they've learned a lot during their first week on the job. They say they've received the usual "onboarding" items — like learning how to file a bill, to navigating the halls of the Statehouse. New lawmakers also share temporary office space...
Rep. Katie Porter on her 2024 run for Feinstein's Senate seat
California Democrat Dianne Feinstein has been in the Senate since Katie Porter was in college. Porter is almost 50. The Southern California representative is known for her whiteboards and her interrogations of corporate CEOs like this one during a September 2020 hearing featuring Mark Alles, CEO of Celgene. (SOUNDBITE OF...
With nowhere else to go, some Massachusetts families are sleeping in the ER
OSCAR: (Speaking Creole). EMANUEL: She says the situation was really stressful. They'd just arrived in Massachusetts after a five-year journey from Haiti. We're using her middle name because her family was a target of violence there. OSCAR: (Speaking Creole). EMANUEL: Hospital staff sent Oscar and her son to a field...
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
The U.S. renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
Advocates call for CT to expand HUSKY health coverage to undocumented immigrants
Immigrant rights groups and state lawmakers are calling on the state to expand Connecticut's Medicaid program to all immigrants regardless of their immigration status and age. In 2022, state legislators approved the expansion of HUSKY Health for children up to 12 years old. And immigration coalitions are hoping to work with the Human Services Committee on legislation to expand those benefits.
A special counsel will probe documents found at Biden's home and private office
For the second time in two months, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate a politically sensitive subject. This time the special counsel is former prosecutor Robert Hur. His job is to find out how classified documents came to be located at President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and at an office tied to him in Washington.
At CT Capitol, family, lawmakers pause to remember state Rep. Quentin Williams
Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democratic state representative from Middletown who was killed by a wrong-way driver, was remembered at the state Capitol Wednesday. Williams’ family members honored the lawmaker with a special procession from his home in Middletown to the state Capitol. A hearse carrying Williams paused at the Capitol complex for three minutes, in honor of the three terms Williams was elected to serve.
New York orders Trump companies to pay $1.6M for tax fraud
In a Manhattan courtroom today, a judge ordered two companies owned by Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in penalties. NPR's Ilya Marritz covered the criminal trial of the former president's business, which resulted in a guilty verdict on 17 counts. That was last month. Ilya is with us now. Hey there.
The latest twist in the George Santos scandal
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says George Santos will remain in Congress despite the New York Republican's lies and deceptions before his election. McCarthy spoke about the Santos scandal today after a growing number of Republicans in New York, including the state GOP chairman, called for Santos to resign. NPR's Brian Mann has been following this. And, Brian, Santos told a number of lies about his resume, his family heritage over the course of his campaign. What did Speaker McCarthy have to say about that?
GOP leaders in New York call on Rep. Santos to resign and give up his House seat
Freshman congressman George Santos is facing mounting pressure from within his own party. Yesterday, New York Republicans urged Santos to give up his congressional seat. He actually admitted to lying about his background, his education and his work history. He faces an ethics complaint about how his campaign was funded, and a district attorney in his district is also investigating. Santos said yesterday he's not resigning. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is one of the local GOP leaders calling for Santos' resignation. He spoke with co-host A Martínez.
Legislators expected to focus on children’s mental health
Mental health support for kids may be a theme in committees that deal with children’s issues this session, a continuation of the work legislators started last session with the passage of three sweeping bills focused on children’s mental health. Both the education and children’s committees plan to focus...
A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run
Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. A Massachusetts woman got an earlier-than-expected pick-me-up during her morning coffee run this week. Lisa Mackay pulled into a Dunkin' drive-through outside Boston to find movie star Ben Affleck behind the window dressed in the company's uniform. He handed Lisa her order. She was so nervous she doesn't remember much, but her post on social media has people speculating about a Super Bowl commercial. Perhaps America runs on celebrity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up spoiled food and debris. But officials say true recovery can't begin until after the last expected storms in the middle of next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 1