ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rumer Willis Holds Hands With Derek Richard Thomas In 1st Photo Together Since Announcing Pregnancy

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcIcy_0k8WuFFj00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Rumer Willis and her beau Derek Richard Thomas were seen walking hand-in-hand while walking through a Los Angeles parking lot this week. The pair were seen strolling in low-key outfits, just a few weeks after revealing that Rumer, 34, is pregnant with their first child. The couple looked like they were running some errands while out in the photo, which you can see here, via People. The actress and musician looked like they were ready to get everything they needed to done.

Rumer looked like she was extra cozy as she locked arms with her boyfriend. The Sorority Row star sported a comfy-looking beige sweater and black leggings, as well as some black slides for the outing. She also carried a beige purse with her and had her hair tied up in a bun. Derek rocked a red, short-sleeved button-down with blue and white stripes, as well as a pair of black jeans and his glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqKh7_0k8WuFFj00
Rumer poses with Derek at a Los Angeles party in November. (Shutterstock)

Rumer, whose parents are Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, announced that she was pregnant with Derek in a joint Instagram post, showing off her baby bump back in December. She shared some photos of the musician cradling her baby bump as well as some silhouettes of herself, showing that she’s very excited to become a mom for the first time.

The announcement that Rumer was pregnant came about a month after she and her new boyfriend went public with some cute photos of themselves in a wintery forest in November, but the pair have posted about each other on Instagram a few times before making their relationship official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00h0MS_0k8WuFFj00
Rumer and her mom Demi at the 2020 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party. (Shutterstock)

As for Rumer’s parents, the actors are clearly looking forward to meeting their first grandchild. Demi posted a photo of herself in a doctor’s office with the actress and her other daughters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31, to celebrate her daughter’s pregnancy. “Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!” the Ghost star wrote on her Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Using Controversial Scientology ‘Fair Game’ Tactics To Push Him Into $1 Million Debt

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood accused her of using “fair game” practices against him as part of their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Michael made the bombshell revelation as part of a new court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com. In addition, he accused Lisa of putting him in debt of over $1 million forcing him to defend himself in court. The court filing redacted the lines discussing what Michael had to defend himself against. However, RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2017, one year after she filed for divorce, Lisa accused Michael of having inappropriate photos of children on his computer....
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, In Critical Condition, On Life Support After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

(UPDATE: 1/12/23 AT 8:55 P.M. ET): Lisa Marie Presley has died hours after suffering cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: Elvis’ Daughter Dies After Cardiac Arrest, Her Mother Priscilla Confirms

Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 on Thursday, Jan 12 in a Los Angeles hospital. The singer’s death came just. hours after she was rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home to be treated for cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to the publication.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed...
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Children: Everything To Know About Her 4 Kids, Including Her Son Who Died At 27

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was rushed to the hospital during the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest, HollywoodLife confirmed. The medical scare came just days after the only daughter of Priscilla Presley, 77, and the late Elvis Presley walked the red carpet of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards and gushed over Austin Butler‘s portrayal of The King of Rock and Roll in 2022’s Elvis. While the singer-songwriter is mostly known as Elvis’ daughter, she has four kids who know her as their mom.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
HollywoodLife

Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride

Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
HollywoodLife

Country Star Chris Lane Asks For Prayers After Taking 3 Mos. Old Son To Hospital Emergency Room

Chris Lane asked fans for prayers Wednesday night as he brought his 3-month-old son, Baker, whom he shares with his wife Lauren Lane (née Bushnell) to the emergency room. The 38-year-old country singer took to his Instagram Story (seen here) on Jan. 11 to share a photo on of the outside of an emergency room as he waited in his car. “Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!” he wrote in the upper portion of the photo.
HollywoodLife

John Travolta, Leah Remini & More Stars Mourn Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death: ‘Heartbroken’

Lisa Marie Presley is being mourned by Hollywood after her death at just 54. The only daughter of late legend Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, 77, was hospitalized after going into a “full cardiac arrest” at her Calabasas per reports, and later died at a Los Angeles hospital where her family was present. Her death was confirmed by her mother on Jan. 12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy