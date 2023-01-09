Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Unidentified body found on missing Fort Myers Beach man’s sunken boat
On Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office dive teams found a sunken boat belonging to a missing man and a body onboard. The dive team located the sunken sailboat ‘Good Girl’ in Matanzas Pass and say they are actively recovering it. The sheriff’s office says a body was...
Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach
The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday.Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."Knes was positively identified by dental records and authorities say she drowned. The remains of her husband, 81-year-old Robert Knes, were found shortly after the storm struck."She was one of two people still...
Dive team finds sunken sailboat that missing man was last seen on
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed today they have located the sailboat that a missing Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on.
Human remains discovered in Fort Myers Beach mangroves identified
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains found Tuesday, January 11, deep in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach have been identified as 82-year-old Ilonka Knes through dental records. On October 7, a well-being check was called in for Knes. Lee County deputies, as well as partners from...
Human remains discovered on boat recovered from Matanzas Pass
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Detectives found human remains on a boat they pulled from the Matanzas Pass behind Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The boat is named “Good Girl,” and belongs to the final person reported missing to authorities from Hurricane Ian: James “Denny” Hurst.”
WINKNEWS.com
66-year-old woman battling health issues gets new home in Fort Myers
A woman in desperate need of a new home is getting one, thanks to her loving and caring community. 66-year-old Nancy Jackson lost her ability to walk and has respiratory issues. On top of that, her Fort Myers home, built almost 100 years ago, had major issues. Jackson never asked...
Family remembers Fort Myers Beach couple lost to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — September 28, 2022, is a day we all will never forget. It’s for sure a day Carol Lilic will always remember. Carol Lilic called her brother Robert Knes and her sister-in-law Ilonka Knes at their Fort Myers Beach home, but no one answered.
Fort Myers Beach woman charged with murder of unidentified man
A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers
A young 13-year-old girl named Edilsy Roca has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. According to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, Roca was last seen around the 4000 block of Ford Street in Fort Myers wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals. Roca is 4′ 11″ tall...
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist seriously injured in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Crash investigators are looking for a driver who seriously injured a bicyclist Friday morning in Collier County. The 17-year-old from Naples was riding south within the marked crosswalk of eastbound Radio Road when the driver crashed into the right side of him, Florida Highway Patrol reported.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
Woman Who Died in Hurricane Ian Washes Ashore Months Later
Human remains recovered earlier this week off Fort Myers Beach have been identified as belonging to Ilonka Knes, an 82-year-old woman who disappeared during Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and her body was identified via dental records. A welfare check was provided to Knes’ residence in the Florida community a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall, but she was no where to be found. “Most homes in that area were completely destroyed,” Marceno said. Knes was still listed as missing as of Oct. 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Her remains were recovered by a contractor debris removal company, according to authorities, less than 300 yards away from her home. Lee County suffered the brunt of Ian’s death toll in Florida, with 68 confirmed fatalities.Read it at CBS WTSP Tampa Bay
WINKNEWS.com
The Mucky Duck readies for soft relaunch on Captiva after Hurricane Ian
The Mucky Duck restaurant, a Captiva Island staple and popular sunset-viewing dining destination since 1976, is on the verge of reopening after Hurricane Ian, owner Andreas Bieri said. The soft relaunch is “days away,” he said, not knowing the exact date yet, but there will be a limited menu....
Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide
SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
Cape Coral Centurylink customers still without internet since Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some SE Cape Coral Centurylink customers still don’t have internet nearly four months after Hurricane Ian. Ana Maria Salcedo said the storm’s winds left cable lines running in between SE 22nd St and SE 22nd Terrace a tangled mess. Salcedo is supposed to...
Collier County man charged with killing endangered birds
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged for killing five Black Skimmers which are endangered birds native to Florida.
Fawn rescued after being found without mother
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fawn was rescued in Fort Myers after it was found without its mother. According to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW), the infant white-tailed deer was brought to BluePearl Pet Hospital. CROW said after renesting attempts failed, the fawn was moved...
coastalbreezenews.com
Recklessly Driven Beach ATV Kills Five Skimmers
A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
Island residents in Lee County forced to drive hours for mail, still no delivery after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than three months after Hurricane Ian, and there is still no mail delivery on Fort Myers Beach or Sanibel Island. The storm wiped out those buildings. That leaves thousands of residents to drive hours just to pick up and return home with their mail.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs Fire Dept. buys Big Hickory Waterfront Grille
The Bonita Springs Fire Department has made a deal to move closer to the water for what they say will decrease response time. The property they bought is where the beloved Big Hickory Waterfront Grille stood. The purchase has raised questions about the future of the restaurant. When Traci Kautzman,...
Comments / 3