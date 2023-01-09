ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

CBS Denver

Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach

The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday.Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."Knes was positively identified by dental records and authorities say she drowned. The remains of her husband, 81-year-old Robert Knes, were found shortly after the storm struck."She was one of two people still...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers

A young 13-year-old girl named Edilsy Roca has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022. According to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, Roca was last seen around the 4000 block of Ford Street in Fort Myers wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals. Roca is 4′ 11″ tall...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
FORT MYERS, FL
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Died in Hurricane Ian Washes Ashore Months Later

Human remains recovered earlier this week off Fort Myers Beach have been identified as belonging to Ilonka Knes, an 82-year-old woman who disappeared during Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and her body was identified via dental records. A welfare check was provided to Knes’ residence in the Florida community a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall, but she was no where to be found. “Most homes in that area were completely destroyed,” Marceno said. Knes was still listed as missing as of Oct. 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Her remains were recovered by a contractor debris removal company, according to authorities, less than 300 yards away from her home. Lee County suffered the brunt of Ian’s death toll in Florida, with 68 confirmed fatalities.Read it at CBS WTSP Tampa Bay
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Mucky Duck readies for soft relaunch on Captiva after Hurricane Ian

The Mucky Duck restaurant, a Captiva Island staple and popular sunset-viewing dining destination since 1976, is on the verge of reopening after Hurricane Ian, owner Andreas Bieri said. The soft relaunch is “days away,” he said, not knowing the exact date yet, but there will be a limited menu....
CAPTIVA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fawn rescued after being found without mother

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fawn was rescued in Fort Myers after it was found without its mother. According to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW), the infant white-tailed deer was brought to BluePearl Pet Hospital. CROW said after renesting attempts failed, the fawn was moved...
FORT MYERS, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Recklessly Driven Beach ATV Kills Five Skimmers

A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Springs Fire Dept. buys Big Hickory Waterfront Grille

The Bonita Springs Fire Department has made a deal to move closer to the water for what they say will decrease response time. The property they bought is where the beloved Big Hickory Waterfront Grille stood. The purchase has raised questions about the future of the restaurant. When Traci Kautzman,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL

