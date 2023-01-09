Human remains recovered earlier this week off Fort Myers Beach have been identified as belonging to Ilonka Knes, an 82-year-old woman who disappeared during Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and her body was identified via dental records. A welfare check was provided to Knes’ residence in the Florida community a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall, but she was no where to be found. “Most homes in that area were completely destroyed,” Marceno said. Knes was still listed as missing as of Oct. 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Her remains were recovered by a contractor debris removal company, according to authorities, less than 300 yards away from her home. Lee County suffered the brunt of Ian’s death toll in Florida, with 68 confirmed fatalities.Read it at CBS WTSP Tampa Bay

