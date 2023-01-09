Read full article on original website
Multiple avalanches triggered on Loveland Pass Thursday
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two avalanches triggered by skiers within a matter of minutes of each other shut down Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. The warnings of dangerous avalanche conditions aren’t keeping people out of the backcountry and rescue teams fear the holiday weekend could be deadly. "The...
23-year-old dies after incident at Vail Mountain Resort
VAIL, Colo. — According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Md., died after a serious incident that took place on the mountain on Thursday. Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place...
Lakewood Police pursuit after carjacking ends with crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 32-year-old woman is now in custody after police said she carjacked someone at a Lakewood car wash on Friday afternoon. Lakewood Police said they got a call at about 1 p.m. Friday that a woman had used a weapon to carjack someone at a car wash in the 5800 block of West Colfax Avenue. Police didn't specify what kind of weapon it was, but did say it was not a gun.
Driver of Chevy Camaro wanted in Denver hit-and-run crash
DENVER — The driver of a Chery Camaro is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Denver on Thursday afternoon that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of California and 22nd streets in the Five Points neighborhood, according to Denver Police.
Man sentenced for fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was sentenced Thursday for a June hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Englewood. Edwin Solano, 20, of Thornton pleaded guilty to two counts in connection with the crash that killed John Lucero as he was pushing a bike across South Broadway. Solano was...
Watch your step! Road safety improvements put a pole in the middle of Broadway sidewalk
DENVER — If you’re walking down South Broadway in Denver, you’ll notice the city’s doing a lot of work to try to make the road safer for people outside of cars. Also, if you’re walking down South Broadway…look out for that pole!. As part...
Dangerous ice conditions at Eleven Mile State Park
LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning those who plan to ice fish at Eleven Mile State Park of "life-threatening ice conditions." The reservoir, which is southwest of Denver, is experiencing dangerous pressure ridges, CPW said. This happens when two ice sheets, driven by changing temperatures and winds, collide. Part of the ridge remains above the surface after the collision, but the ice at those points can be thin.
Authorities warn of dangerous avalanche conditions ahead of MLK Day weekend
COLORADO, USA — Four Coloradans have died in avalanches over the past three weekends, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) hopes to prevent more. CAIC warned this week of dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. In a news release, the organization's director said Colorado has seen more avalanches so far this year than it does in a typical year, and recently, those avalanches gotten much bigger.
Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado
According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE: Warning issued about low visibility on Colorado Front Range
According to the National Weather Service, moderate to heavy snowfall will keep falling around the Colorado Front Range through much of the morning, coupled with strong winds. This could make travel dangerous, as visibility will be limited. Snow squalls will be possible. Travel could be impacted along Interstate 25, with...
Lakewood man located after Missing Endangered Person Alert issued
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood man who went missing Thursday has been located safely. The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said they were notified at 6:15 p.m. that the 20-year-old man had walked away from his home near South Wadsworth Boulevard and Hampden Avenue. Police said the man has autism...
Denver city council to vote on jaywalking proposal
DENVER — Soon, Denver city council will cast votes on a proposal to decriminalize jaywalking. Pedestrian advocate groups say Denver's laws aren't in line with the rest of the state, and that the ticketing process targets some people more than others. Executive Director of the Denver Streets Partnership advocacy...
Mechanic Destroys 1997 Toyota Supra During Test Drive: Report
The driver lost control on a straight road and violently rolled the A80 Supra into a train yard.
75-year-old's perfect pitch leads to $400,000 worth of sidewalk repairs
DENVER — A 75-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair to get around the city is the person behind the pitch for $400,000 in sidewalk repairs in her neighborhood. Phyllis Mack has to negotiate her safety every time she leaves her home. The sidewalks around her home are often too narrow, or too damaged to safely maneuver her wheelchair. It's even more treacherous after snow.
Meth contamination temporarily closes Englewood library
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Public Library is temporarily closing after methamphetamine contamination was detected. The City of Englewood said Wednesday that the restrooms and other surfaces in the library were tested after the recent closure of the main library in Boulder, also due to meth contamination. Test results...
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
Jury convicted man for trying to mow down Broomfield police sergeant
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man who stole a car and later swerved his vehicle toward a Broomfield Police officer will spend 55 years behind bars after a jury convicted him on multiple counts including aggravated robbery and attempted manslaughter. On Nov. 3, of last year, a Broomfield County jury...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Man fatally shot in Five Points neighborhood
DENVER — A man has died after a shooting in Denver Thursday evening near 21st and Lawrence streets in the Five Points neighborhood. Denver Police sent a tweet about the shooting around 7:40 p.m. Thursday and said one person was taken to the hospital with an "unknown extent" of injuries.
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
