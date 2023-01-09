ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

9NEWS

Multiple avalanches triggered on Loveland Pass Thursday

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Two avalanches triggered by skiers within a matter of minutes of each other shut down Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. The warnings of dangerous avalanche conditions aren’t keeping people out of the backcountry and rescue teams fear the holiday weekend could be deadly. "The...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

23-year-old dies after incident at Vail Mountain Resort

VAIL, Colo. — According to a spokesperson from Vail Mountain Resort, a 23-year-old man from Sykesville, Md., died after a serious incident that took place on the mountain on Thursday. Few details about what happened have been publicly released, though the resort did confirm that the incident took place...
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Lakewood Police pursuit after carjacking ends with crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 32-year-old woman is now in custody after police said she carjacked someone at a Lakewood car wash on Friday afternoon. Lakewood Police said they got a call at about 1 p.m. Friday that a woman had used a weapon to carjack someone at a car wash in the 5800 block of West Colfax Avenue. Police didn't specify what kind of weapon it was, but did say it was not a gun.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Driver of Chevy Camaro wanted in Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — The driver of a Chery Camaro is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Denver on Thursday afternoon that left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of California and 22nd streets in the Five Points neighborhood, according to Denver Police.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced for fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was sentenced Thursday for a June hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Englewood. Edwin Solano, 20, of Thornton pleaded guilty to two counts in connection with the crash that killed John Lucero as he was pushing a bike across South Broadway. Solano was...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Dangerous ice conditions at Eleven Mile State Park

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning those who plan to ice fish at Eleven Mile State Park of "life-threatening ice conditions." The reservoir, which is southwest of Denver, is experiencing dangerous pressure ridges, CPW said. This happens when two ice sheets, driven by changing temperatures and winds, collide. Part of the ridge remains above the surface after the collision, but the ice at those points can be thin.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Authorities warn of dangerous avalanche conditions ahead of MLK Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Four Coloradans have died in avalanches over the past three weekends, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) hopes to prevent more. CAIC warned this week of dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. In a news release, the organization's director said Colorado has seen more avalanches so far this year than it does in a typical year, and recently, those avalanches gotten much bigger.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
9NEWS

Denver city council to vote on jaywalking proposal

DENVER — Soon, Denver city council will cast votes on a proposal to decriminalize jaywalking. Pedestrian advocate groups say Denver's laws aren't in line with the rest of the state, and that the ticketing process targets some people more than others. Executive Director of the Denver Streets Partnership advocacy...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

75-year-old's perfect pitch leads to $400,000 worth of sidewalk repairs

DENVER — A 75-year-old woman who uses a wheelchair to get around the city is the person behind the pitch for $400,000 in sidewalk repairs in her neighborhood. Phyllis Mack has to negotiate her safety every time she leaves her home. The sidewalks around her home are often too narrow, or too damaged to safely maneuver her wheelchair. It's even more treacherous after snow.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Meth contamination temporarily closes Englewood library

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood Public Library is temporarily closing after methamphetamine contamination was detected. The City of Englewood said Wednesday that the restrooms and other surfaces in the library were tested after the recent closure of the main library in Boulder, also due to meth contamination. Test results...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man fatally shot in Five Points neighborhood

DENVER — A man has died after a shooting in Denver Thursday evening near 21st and Lawrence streets in the Five Points neighborhood. Denver Police sent a tweet about the shooting around 7:40 p.m. Thursday and said one person was taken to the hospital with an "unknown extent" of injuries.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
