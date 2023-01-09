Norman Harold Pooker, 70, of Festus died Jan. 10, 2023, at his home. Mr. Pooker was a baptized and confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro where he served on the church council and was active in the Men’s Fellowship and choir. He graduated from the University of Missouri in Rolla in civil engineering. He was a partner and later sole owner of the family excavating business, Pooker Excavating and Grading LLC. He enjoyed hunting, farming, working on model trains and traveling with his family. Born Aug. 10, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Edna (Steinbach) and Harold Cornelius Pooker.

FESTUS, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO