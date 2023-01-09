Read full article on original website
David Alan Forister, 67, St. Louis
David Alan Forister, 67, of St. Louis died Jan. 6, 2023, in St. Louis. Mr. Forister was a mechanic. Born Nov. 2, 1955, in Frankfurt, Germany, he was the son of the late Eugene and Betty (Dobbs) Forister. He is survived by his companion: Toni Forister of St. Louis; three...
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Jan. 9, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Graff was a member of the Mississippi River Eagles of Crystal City. She enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time in the sun, and most of all, spending time with family. Born Oct. 25, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Claude Thomas and Pauline Mae (Richmond) Pulliam.
Barbara Jean Hanna, 73, De Soto
Barbara Jean Hanna, 73, of De Soto died Nov. 18, 2022, at Baisch Nursing Center in De Soto. Mrs. Hanna was a supervisor and bus driver for Developmental Services of Jefferson County. She was a member of the Festus Church of the Nazarene. She loved spending time with family and friends and attending church services. Born Nov. 20, 1949, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mary “June” (Brower) and William Ray Smith.
MLK Jr. March is back after three years
The Martin Luther King Jr. March held in Jefferson County is set to return for the first time in three years. The march is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal City and Festus. The 28th version of the event will start at Crystal City Hall, 130...
Norman Harold Pooker, 70, Festus
Norman Harold Pooker, 70, of Festus died Jan. 10, 2023, at his home. Mr. Pooker was a baptized and confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro where he served on the church council and was active in the Men’s Fellowship and choir. He graduated from the University of Missouri in Rolla in civil engineering. He was a partner and later sole owner of the family excavating business, Pooker Excavating and Grading LLC. He enjoyed hunting, farming, working on model trains and traveling with his family. Born Aug. 10, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Edna (Steinbach) and Harold Cornelius Pooker.
Arnold spells out where tents can be pitched
The city of Arnold has clarified a prohibition against camping on public property that already was on the books, and it has placed new restrictions on when private property can be used for camping. City officials said they wanted to strengthen the law restricting camping in Arnold because of recent...
Vincie Ann Biondo, 67, De Soto
Vincie Ann Biondo, 67, of De Soto died Dec. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born Sept. 22, 1955, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Angelo Biondo and Billie (Madden) Johnson. She is survived by three sons: Joseph Kisczcak III, Angelo Buehrlen and...
Gloria J. ‘Cookie’ Prindiville, 88, Arnold
Gloria J. “Cookie” Prindiville, 88, of Arnold died Jan. 9, 2023. Mrs. Prindiville was a registered nurse and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold. She enjoyed animals, bluebirds, hummingbirds and roses. Born June 9, 1934, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late William and Minnette (Kraus) Dierks.
Newshound recalls his puppy days, 50 years ago
Fifty years ago this week, I tiptoed into the news cave of the Daily News-Democrat in Festus for my first day as a professional journalist, fresh from Mizzou’s School of Journalism, from which I’d graduated on the four-and-a-half-year plan, having encountered a few academic difficulties along the way.
Calendar of events Jan. 12-19
Senior book bingo, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Timbers of Eureka, 1 Coffey Park Lane. Winners choose from selection of used books. Free. To sign up: 636-938-6775. Toastmasters Jeffco Challengers, 7 p.m., New Hope UMC, 3921 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. In-person and virtual meetings by Zoom. Information: Josephineemde@yahoo.com. Bingo, 10:30 a.m.,...
Byrnes Mill officials to ask voters to pass use tax in April
Byrnes Mill voters will be asked on April 4 to approve a use tax that would allow the city to collect sales tax on internet purchases. If passed, the use tax would allow the city to collect its 2.5 percent sales tax on internet purchases, just as it does at retail businesses in the city.
Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, High Ridge
Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, of High Ridge died Jan. 2, 2023, after a battle with brain cancer. Jordan was a student at Northwest R-1’s Woodridge Middle School. She loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved all things Harry Potter. She will be remembered for her courage and selflessness, as well as her ability to spread joy to others. Born Aug. 19, 2010, she was the daughter of Justin and Trisha Jeffries of High Ridge.
Deadline approaches for Wedding Fair photo contest
There is still time to get your entry in for the “Share the Love” photo contest being held in conjunction with this year’s Leader Wedding Fair, set for Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial. Jefferson County and...
Festus Police seek trailer thief
Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
Texas man arrested following crash near Arnold
A 40-year-old Springtown, Texas, man was arrested for multiple alleged offenses following a two-vehicle accident at Vogel and Miller roads in the Arnold area that left an Imperial woman injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, an Imperial 16-year-old was driving a southbound 2014...
OUTDOORS: World Bird Sanctuary offers more than hiking
For our #Firstday hike this year, we did not visit one of the official Missouri State Park events, but chose a location known for much more than its paths through the woods. For 45 years, the World Bird Sanctuary near Eureka has served as a rehabilitation hospital for raptors and a showcase for many other avian species.
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV
Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
Public invited to talk about future of De Soto schools
De Soto School District residents are invited to attend a series of meetings and give their two cents’ worth about the future of the district. The first of six community meetings focused on strategic planning will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, in the library at De Soto High School, 815 Amvets Drive.
