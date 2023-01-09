Read full article on original website
Virginia Hendrickson Putnam, 1926-2023
WALPOLE, N.H. – Virginia Hendrickson (Ginny) Putnam, 95, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, N.H. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Ginny was born June 5, 1926, in Glen Cove, Long Island, daughter of Maynard and Elise (Yook) Hendrickson. She attended local schools, and graduated from Mineola High School in 1944. After graduation she worked at Grumman Aircraft on Long Island until the end of WW2. Shortly thereafter, she moved with her family to Perkinsville, Vt. Ginny was working at a local auto parts supply store where she met the love of her life, Marshall Putnam of Walpole, N.H. Ginny and Marshall were married on June 17t, 1950, and soon after moved to Walpole, where they would remain and raise their three sons.
200-year-old inn’s romantic history repeats itself with new owners
PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Built around 1840, the colonial carriage style house on Main Street has over 6,000 square feet of space, a total of 12 bedrooms and 9 baths, a large wraparound porch, and beautiful, original features such as stained-glass windows and detailed woodwork. Narrow staircases behind skinny doors connect the three floors and feel like secret passages.
Lively Winter 2023 events at Whiting Library
CHESTER, Vt. – Reconnect with the Whiting Library this winter and renew your love of reading, learning, and community by celebrating Lunar New Year and Hobby Month throughout January. Come meet our new Library Director, Pamela Johnson-Spurlock, and Library Assistant, Colleen Garvey. It’s a new chapter for the library and we can’t wait to see you in the New Year.
Russell Alan Comstock, 1946-2022 🇺🇸
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Russell Alan Comstock, 76, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in White River Jct., Vt. He was born Jan. 23, 1946 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Harold and Marion (Clark) Comstock. He attended Springfield schools, graduating Springfield High School class of 1964.
Annual Grafton Ice Bar event sells out for the second year in a row
GRAFTON, Vt. – On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, the normally sleepy town of Grafton, Vt. welcomed the return of the annual party known as the Grafton Ice Bar. Sponsored by the Grafton Inn, Jamie Gregory Trucking and Excavating, and others, the event featured bars and sculptures carved from ice, a selection of craft beers, cocktails made with local Vermont spirits, hot apple cider, and bonfires aplenty.
Increasing police presence in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed public safety services with Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson. Anderson, who has been with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office since 2004, explained that they fund civil process and the transport of prisoners. Contracted services include law enforcement and assisting construction projects, which provide 70-80% of their revenue. He said they have contracts with towns from $2,000 per year to 24 hour 911 services.
Community Action Live
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.” This is perhaps one of Martin Luther King’s lesser-known quotes, and expresses a hope that even now has not been fully realized. However, each one of us has the power to do a little something to sustain those who do not have access to three meals a day.
Help us Help them
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Supported Housing Program is collaborating with local organizations on an all-day warmth drive event on Jan. 19, in support of Homelessness Awareness Day. America Corp, Vista, Springfield Housing Authority, VDOL, HireAbility, and the Springfield Library are all helping out with this event. Make a contribution to our warmth drive for people experiencing homelessness.
