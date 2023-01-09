Read full article on original website
Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59
RUTGERS (8-10) Cornwell 1-3 1-2 3, Lafayette 2-8 0-0 4, Brown 5-7 0-0 10, Sidibe 4-8 5-5 13, Smikle 8-15 4-4 20, Bates 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-10 4-7 12, Streeter 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 14-18 65. MINNESOTA (8-9) Heyer 7-11 2-4 18, Micheaux 7-13 3-4 17, Battle 1-7...
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Edwards 8-18 2-2 20, McDaniels 4-7 2-2 11, Gobert 6-8 4-6 16, Rivers 3-6 0-0 8, Russell 7-14 0-0 19, Prince 3-9 0-0 9, Ryan 2-3 2-2 8, Reid 4-7 0-0 8, Knight 1-3 3-4 5, Forbes 2-5 1-1 6, Nowell 3-8 2-4 8. Totals 43-88 16-21 118.
Minnesota 121, Phoenix 116
PHOENIX (116) Craig 3-6 2-3 9, Saric 2-4 1-1 5, Ayton 5-18 1-2 11, Bridges 9-14 3-3 24, Washington Jr. 3-11 2-2 8, Wainright 2-3 0-0 6, D.Lee 10-17 5-5 31, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Landale 1-3 0-0 3, Okogie 3-6 0-0 7, S.Lee 3-3 6-8 12. Totals 41-86 20-24 116.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Miami
Milwaukee Bucks (27-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Miami. The Heat are 8-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is at the bottom of...
Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105
MILWAUKEE (114) Connaughton 4-12 0-0 10, G.Antetokounmpo 3-10 1-4 7, Lopez 8-13 0-1 20, Allen 3-4 0-0 6, Jr.Holiday 10-21 4-4 27, Beauchamp 3-9 0-0 8, Portis 6-11 0-0 13, Ingles 3-8 0-0 7, Carter 4-7 1-2 13, Green 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 45-98 6-11 114. ATLANTA (105) Collins 7-11...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EST
Going home: Bills' Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a hospital in Buffalo nine days after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Hamlin went home home after spending two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was transferred to Buffalo after spending last week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old experienced what doctors called “a remarkable recovery.” Neither doctors nor the Bills disclosed the results of the tests Hamlin had. Doctors said he will continue his rehabilitation with the Bills.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games.
Rhinelander ends six-game losing streak with win at Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander girls basketball had a decent start to their season, a 4-3 record through seven games for the Hodags. However, that was followed by a six-game losing streak, and the Hodags were desperate for a win, especially a Great Northern Conference win. They went head-to-head with Tomahawk on Friday, who were also in need of a win. The Hatchets were 3-10 overall and 0-5 in conference play, looking for their first GNC win. Rhinelander, on the other hand, was 4-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play, looking to get to .500 in GNC games.
Miami 108, Milwaukee 102
MILWAUKEE (102) Connaughton 3-10 1-3 9, Portis 5-12 2-4 12, Lopez 2-12 0-0 6, Beauchamp 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 7-10 7-8 24, Nwora 6-12 0-0 16, Mamukelashvili 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 6-16 0-0 18, Green 5-10 0-0 15. Totals 35-87 10-15 102. MIAMI (108) Butler 5-13 7-8 17, Highsmith 1-7...
New Orleans 116, Detroit 110
NEW ORLEANS (116) Marshall 6-11 3-4 17, Murphy III 6-11 4-4 19, Valanciunas 12-15 8-10 33, Daniels 3-4 0-0 7, McCollum 8-19 1-2 19, J.Hayes 2-5 2-4 6, Nance Jr. 1-1 3-6 5, Alvarado 3-14 0-0 7, Graham 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-86 21-30 116. DETROIT (110) Bey 5-14 9-10...
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Saturday's Games. Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix
Phoenix Suns (21-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves face Phoenix. The Timberwolves are 13-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference...
Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Minnesota003—3 N.Y. Islanders100—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 5 (Romanov, Martin), 16:49. Penalties_Middleton, MIN (Delay of Game), 1:30; Mayfield, NYI (Hooking), 17:38. Second Period_None. Penalties_Nelson, NYI (Interference), 3:03; Lee, NYI (Hooking), 5:40; Steel, MIN (Tripping), 7:17; Romanov, NYI (Delay of Game), 10:51; Zuccarello, MIN (Roughing), 12:01; Clutterbuck, NYI...
