TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander girls basketball had a decent start to their season, a 4-3 record through seven games for the Hodags. However, that was followed by a six-game losing streak, and the Hodags were desperate for a win, especially a Great Northern Conference win. They went head-to-head with Tomahawk on Friday, who were also in need of a win. The Hatchets were 3-10 overall and 0-5 in conference play, looking for their first GNC win. Rhinelander, on the other hand, was 4-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play, looking to get to .500 in GNC games.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO