'This place is special to me.' Colerain names Carl Huber as next head football coach

A new era of Colerain Cardinals football has kicked off.

Colerain announced assistant coach Carl Huber has been named the team's new head football coach at a press conference Monday afternoon at the school.

"This place is special to me," Huber said. "This is one of the best communities to be a head football coach in. We have great fans here; we have great student-athletes and that's what it's about − it's about the kids that walk these halls."

Huber replaces Shawn Cutright, who resigned in December after posting a 26-18 record over the last four seasons.

Huber, a Northwest High School graduate, has served as an assistant football coach under both Tom Bolden and Shawn Cutright. He has also served as a wrestling coach, starting at Pleasant Run Middle School for four years before becoming Colerain's head coach.

"At first I was speechless; I didn't know what to say," Huber told The Enquirer. "It's an honor to be considered for such a prestigious job at a prestigious program that means so much to me."

At Colerain, he led the Cardinals to the program's first-ever Greater Miami Conference championship. He was named the GMC Coach of the Year and the Southwest Ohio Coach of the Year in 2022.

“I am extremely thankful for this opportunity. I would like to give a special thank you to Mr. Stoinoff, Mrs. Davis and the Northwest Local School District Administration for this opportunity," Huber said in a press release. "It is an honor to have the opportunity to be the next head coach at Colerain High School. As a kid in this district, I grew up playing football for the Little Cards and attending football games at Colerain, so I understand the championship tradition. I am excited to work in this great community with amazing people and students."

Huber played football and wrestled at Northwest High School before attending Mount Saint Joseph College and playing football for the Lions. After a career-ending injury his freshman year, he joined the United States Army Reserves. He graduated from Mount Saint Joseph College in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Education. He served six years in the Army Reserves, finishing as a Sergeant.

"I'm happy for Carl (Huber). Nine years ago, when I hired him, I knew he was gonna be a very good coach," former Colerain head coach Tom Bolden said in a text. "He's dedicated and loyal to the Colerain program and their mission of being a top program."

Colerain Athletic Director Matt Stoinoff said that over 80 applicants expressed interest in the head coaching position when the job was posted in early December. That included over a dozen head coaches, some from Greater Cincinnati and others across the country.

"We had some big-name people right here in Cincinnati who were ready to make the move," Stoinoff said Monday.

Stoinoff added that the final decision to give Huber the job was made last Thursday night.

"This individual (Huber) has already won one GMC championship and brought it to Colerain High School and has plans to do it again with football," Stoinoff said.

Colerain is trying to return to supremacy in the GMC after back-to-back losing seasons. The Cardinals went 5-6 in 2021 and finished fifth in the conference. Last season, Colerain slipped to sixth in the league with a 4-7 mark. Colerain made the playoffs each season but lost in the first round on both trips.

"He called in me and four other guys and told us. I heard that he said he wanted to take the job and he's the best fit for this spot," Colerain 2024 quarterback Zae Jennings said.

Jennings, a first-team all-GMC and second-team all-district selection, is one of the key returning pieces for Colerain. He has run for 1,738 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons combined and thrown for nearly 700 yards and five scores.

Three-star 2024 defensive back Corey Myrick added: "He definitely brings the energy. He'll get you pumped up and ready for the game. I feel like he's good at preparing, because he was our defensive coordinator at first and we had good defensive jobs. I feel like he was ready for the job."