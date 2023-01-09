Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?

Basketball players and swimmers turned in stellar performances last week and are among the finalists for Lone Star Varsity Athlete of the Week.

Coaches can nominate student-athletes in all varsity sports by sending an email by noon Sunday to sports@lubbockonline.com. Please include: name, grade, pertinent stats and use the subject head: "Athlete of the Week nomination" to ensure it's seen.

The poll opens Monday morning and will close at noon Thursday, with the winners announced Friday each week.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote at www.lubbockonline.com.

Female athletes

Izzy Arismendez, Sr., Klondike — Led all scorers with 17 points in the victory over Garden City.

Reagan Derington, Jr., Lamesa — Finished with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Golden Tors' first district win.

Natalie Urias, Sr., Sundown — Had a team-best 15 points in the narrow defeat against second-ranked New Home.

Male athletes

Brennon Huguley, Sr., Olton — Totaled 28 points in a double-overtime victory against New Deal.

Jones Lambert, Jr., Lubbock High — Tallied four first-place finishes, including two individual victories, in the Lubbock Invitational swim meet.

Tyler Williams, Sr., Coronado — Hit the game-winning free throw and totaled 16 points in a comeback win over Lubbock-Cooper.