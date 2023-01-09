Read full article on original website
Fired Up: The reasons why Jerome Tang's staff has quickly elevated Kansas State basketball
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked how it was possible that Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang, and his coaches, have the Wildcats off to a blazing start (15-1 overall, and 4-0 in the Big 12). Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
