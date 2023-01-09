Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his apartment on Monday at the age of 42, per Rick Karle of WVTM 13. Galloway was a teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri, and Susan Reid, who is the school's principal, said he was discovered during a welfare check. The cause of death is unknown, but the medical examiner is investigating to discover how he died.

