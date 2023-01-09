Read full article on original website
Overzealous Olivia Dunne Fans Cause LSU to Increase Security for Gymnastics Meets
LSU gymnastics will increase the security surrounding its team after overzealous fans of Olivia Dunne disrupted competitions and caused a scene following its meet at the University of Utah on Friday. "We will have security detail with us now when we go on the road and we will be working...
2023 College Football Games We Can't Wait To Watch
After an incredibly entertaining 2022-23 season, the focus now shifts towards future contenders in their respective conferences and the countrywide fight to the national title. Some of the most thrilling games of the 2023 regular season thrive from the results of the previous season's matchup and how it affected each...
College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent
College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
Northwestern Investigating Alleged Hazing by Football Team After 2022 Season
Northwestern is investigating an allegation that hazing occurred within the football program following the 2022 season. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the Big Ten school initiated an investigation that will be conducted by attorney Maggie Hickey of the ArentFox Schiff law firm and is expected to include interviews of players and coaches.
Georgia's Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft After Winning National Title
Darnell Washington won two college football national championships during his time at Georgia. Now he is pursuing his dream of an NFL career. The tight end announced Thursday he is declaring for the 2023 draft:. Washington arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports'...
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
High-scoring Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves take on Cavs
The streaking Minnesota Timberwolves play the second leg of a back-to-back set on Saturday in Minneapolis, facing a Cleveland Cavaliers
Spurs Announce NBA Record Number of Tickets Sold for Alamodome Game vs. Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs aren't a particularly exciting team to watch right now, but that's not stopping fans from turning out in droves to watch their upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome. On Wednesday, the Spurs announced an NBA-record 63,592 tickets have been sold for Friday's...
NBA Scouts: Victor Wembanyama's Potential Weaknesses Are Shot Consistency, Passing
Victor Wembanyama is the consensus No. 1 overall 2023 NBA draft prospect and arguably the most highly touted basketball player entering the Association since LeBron James in 2003. That doesn't preclude the 19-year-old from improving upon some aspects of his game, and scouts have noticed some things he can work...
Spurs Set NBA Attendance Record of Over 68K in Alamodome vs. Steph Curry, Warriors
An NBA record 68,323 fans watched the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday. Record. Breaking. Atmosphere.<br><br>The official attendance tonight for Spurs-Warriors in the Alamodome is 68,323 😱 <a href="https://t.co/hjQl75f6Dv">pic.twitter.com/hjQl75f6Dv</a>. ESPN @espn. Incredible scene in the Alamodome 😮<br><br>Warriors-Spurs now on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/b8lX5efyaK">pic.twitter.com/b8lX5efyaK</a>...
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during the second quarter in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words...
Former Alabama RB Ahmaad Galloway Dies at Age 42
Former Alabama running back Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his apartment on Monday at the age of 42, per Rick Karle of WVTM 13. Galloway was a teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, Missouri, and Susan Reid, who is the school's principal, said he was discovered during a welfare check. The cause of death is unknown, but the medical examiner is investigating to discover how he died.
Report: Former Lakers G Mac McClung Accepts Invitation to 2023 Dunk Contest
Mac McClung, currently a member of the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, has agreed to participate in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Per Charania, he'll join Portland Trail Blazers rookie wing Shaedon Sharpe and Houston Rockets forward...
2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects
Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
Cedar Shoals ends slump with win over New Faith Christian Academy
To kick off their second annual Georgia Interstate Hoops Classic, the Cedar Shoals Jaguars defeated New Faith Christian Academy 60-58, ending their slump.
Bears' Top Prospect Targets, Trade Options with No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears reside in the best position they could have asked for entering the 2023 NFL offseason. They hold all the power at the top of the 2023 NFL draft board with the No. 1 overall pick. The Bears could select one of the premier defensive prospects in the...
Falcons Rumors: Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Interview Requested by Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Per that report, Evero is also a candidate for the head coaching vacancies with the Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Falcons are...
Heat Set NBA Record After Going 40-for-40 on Free Throws in Win over Thunder
The Miami Heat edged the Oklahoma City Thunder with a one-point victory on Tuesday night, and it was all thanks to a historic performance from the free-throw line. The Heat set a new NBA record by making all 40 of their free throws, the last of which came with 12.9 seconds left on a three-point play by star forward Jimmy Butler to seal the 112-111 win.
