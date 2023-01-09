Read full article on original website
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension
At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization. Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal. "Once paid, the veteran...
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Wild Card Game vs. Bengals with Injury
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in his team's Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos and was unable to return, missing the Ravens' final five games of the regular season.
Bleacher Report
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Have Had 'Very Positive' Talks amid NFL Rumors, President Says
With NFL rumors once again swirling around Jim Harbaugh, Michigan president Santo Ono tweeted on Thursday that the school was in talks with the head coach to retain his services. I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses PCL Injury, Says Knee Remains 'Unstable'
The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback provided an update on his health Thursday. He tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" after he suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was a "borderline" Grade 3 injury. He said there is "inflammation surrounding my knee" but noted he is "on the road to recovery."
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview
The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Free Agents Who Teams Should Be Eying over Super Wild Card Weekend
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend is upon us, and 12 of the 14 playoff teams will be in action from Saturday to Monday night. The rest of the league will be at home, but that doesn't mean the other 18 teams should be idle. With free agency slated to...
Bleacher Report
Dennis Allen to Return as Saints Head Coach in 2023, Mickey Loomis Confirms
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed to reporters Friday that Dennis Allen will return as the team's head coach in 2023. Allen was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach prior to the 2022 campaign following the retirement of Sean Payton. In Allen's first season at the helm...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects
Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks
We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss Celebration
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fired back at the NFL after being fined $13,261 for his coin-toss celebration during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mixon posted the fine letter he received from the NFL, along with a challenge to commissioner Roger Goodell to flip a coin: He will pay the fine if it comes up heads, but Goodell has to make a $13,261 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati if it's tails.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Would Be Out vs. Bengals Even with New Contract
Lamar Jackson's contract status didn't influence his availability for the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show the Ravens could be frustrated because "the end of two years—last season, this season—he has...
Bleacher Report
College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent
College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023: 1st-round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. Thanks to the Houston Texans' comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Bears hold the NFL draft's No. 1 pick for the first time since 1947. Despite the decades-long wait, Chicago might not even make this pick, since the ascension of quarterback Justin Fields could allow the Bears to trade down with a quarterback-needy club.
Bleacher Report
Texans Rumors: Eagles OC Shane Steichen Interviews for HC Vacancy
The Houston Texans announced that they have completed an interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for their head coaching position. Steichen, 37, joined the Eagles as their offensive coordinator in 2021 when Nick Sirianni took over as the head coach. Steichen spent one year at Louisville as an...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Colts Don't Have Interest in Acquiring Raiders QB
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly not interested in Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr amid rumors that Carr's tenure with the Raiders is set to come to an end during the offseason. Zak Keefer of The Athletic emphasized that the Colts will not trade for Carr despite their own quarterback...
Comments / 0