Inglewood, CA

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Comeback

Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision

Given the current contract situation for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everyone knew the team had a major decision to make shortly after the end of the NFL season. And now it appears the decision has been made that Carr will not return to the team next season. According to a report from league Read more... The post Raiders make massive Derek Carr decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks

We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses PCL Injury, Says Knee Remains 'Unstable'

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback provided an update on his health Thursday. He tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" after he suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was a "borderline" Grade 3 injury. He said there is "inflammation surrounding my knee" but noted he is "on the road to recovery."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Spurs Set NBA Attendance Record of Over 68K in Alamodome vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

An NBA record 68,323 fans watched the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors at the Alamodome on Friday. Record. Breaking. Atmosphere.<br><br>The official attendance tonight for Spurs-Warriors in the Alamodome is 68,323 😱 <a href="https://t.co/hjQl75f6Dv">pic.twitter.com/hjQl75f6Dv</a>. ESPN @espn. Incredible scene in the Alamodome 😮<br><br>Warriors-Spurs now on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/b8lX5efyaK">pic.twitter.com/b8lX5efyaK</a>...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Rams' Sean McVay Will Return For 2023 Season amid Retirement Rumors

Amid speculation that he might step down after a difficult 2022 season, Sean McVay is returning for a seventh campaign as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season. Injuries and a depleted roster ruined the Rams' hopes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery After Resigning from WWE amid Rumors of Sale

After resigning from her posts as chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon announced Friday she has undergone a surgical procedure on her ankle. McMahon thanked Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, and tweeted a photo of her heavily wrapped right leg:. After Stephanie's father, Vince McMahon, retired...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bleacher Report

Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz

The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Caldwell, 67, has not coached in the NFL since serving as...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Sammy Watkins Suggests Lamar Jackson's Injury, Contract Status Are Related

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins suggested Friday Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence because of injury issues and his contract status are connected in some way. Speaking to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, Watkins implied Jackson would attempt to play in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals if he had a long-term deal secured:
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects

Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

