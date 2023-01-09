The smartphone is the most common camera anyone holds across the world, yet it’s also the most unwieldy in one hand. That’s where the Fjorden Grip steps in. Fjorden is a Norwegian startup that first launched the Grip on Kickstarter in 2021, and has since begun selling it on its own website starting at $180. This debut iteration only works with the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and up to the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There is no way to use it with other iPhones or Android phones, save for one distinct use case that I’ll get to below.

2 DAYS AGO