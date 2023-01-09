Read full article on original website
Photographer’s Patience Pays Off in Stunning Image of All Four Seasons
A photographer spent over a year capturing this beautiful image showing all four seasons affecting the Bell Museum of Natural History at the University of Minnesota. Joe Szurszewski captured the novel composite picture that required a lot of patience and planning. He tells PetaPixel that he was approached by the museum for the ambitious project all the way back in the summer of 2021.
Film Photography: A Complete Guide
Film photography. It’s coming back, and more and more photographers are dusting off their old film cameras or going out on a search to purchase one. Many people don’t see the appeal and feel quite comfortable with their phone camera. But for others, it’s becoming the only way they create images.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
‘Through the Five Passes’ Shows How Far iPhone Filmmaking Has Come
The 2023 Chinese New Year Celebration film titled “Through the Five Passes” was shot entirely through the lens of an iPhone 14 Pro and shows the incredible heights that can be reached with a camera that fits in a pocket. From award-winning director and screenwriter Peng Fe —...
The Best Monitor Stands in 2023
While there are many things to consider and every desk is different, having a great monitor stand is a must-have for photographers and content creators. Not only will they help make your setup more ergonomic, but they can give users the extra space and maneuverability needed for all of their other accessories as well.
Google Generative AI Brings Visuals to Zork, a 1977 Text-Based Video Game
Matt Walsh, a Google principal engineer, has brought visuals to Zork — the text-only video game released in 1977 — using Google Imagen, the company’s text-to-image AI system. The concept behind Zork is similar to modern “choose your own adventure” games or books, where it described a...
Photographer Stumbles On Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Goose Barnacles on Beach
A photographer stumbled upon rare “alien-like” goose barnacles on a beach that could potentially be worth up to thousands of dollars. Photographer John Jennings was cycling along the beach in Boscombe, Bournemouth in the U.K. on Sunday morning when he came across the strange-looking object. Jennings had initially...
DZOFilm’s 18-35mm T2.9 is an Affordable, Versatile Cinema Lens
DZOFilm’s new Catta Ace 18-35mm T2.9 cine lens is a versatile wide-angle parfocal optic that promises controlled focus breathing and excellent image rendering for the price that’s comparable to pro-level photography-centric lenses. PetaPixel doesn’t often cover new high-end cinema glass from the likes of industry mammoths like Cooke,...
Sigma’s New 60-600mm Sports Lens is World’s First 10x Tele for Mirrorless
Sigma’s new 60-600mm f/4.5-5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens is the world’s first 10x ultra-telephoto zoom lens for mirrorless cameras and features six stops of optical stabilization at the telephoto end and seven stops at the standard end. Sigma says it wanted to make a lens that could...
Meta Will Use Shutterstock’s Image Library to Train its AI
Meta and Shutterstock will expand their business partnership, allowing the social media company to train its artificial intelligence and machine learning systems on Shutterstock’s collection of millions of images. The two companies have announced what they categorize as a “significant partnership,” with the goal of bringing Meta’s artificial intelligence...
Nearly 70,000 Color Photos of Early 20th Century Are Now Free to Use
The Albert Kahn departmental museum in France has released nearly 25,000 color photos of early 20th-century life into the public domain and over 34,000 others that are free to use as part of a project to assure visual history is not forgotten. Called “Archives of the Planet,” the museum says...
NVIDIA’s Live Streaming Software Can Digitally Fake Eye Contact
NVIDIA Broadcast, the company’s tool for live streaming and video conferencing, can now digitally alter a subject’s eyes in real-time to make it seem as though they are looking directly into the camera. One issue with shooting live-streamed video at home for professional use — and it even...
Fjorden Grip Review: Convenient One-Handed iPhone Photography
The smartphone is the most common camera anyone holds across the world, yet it’s also the most unwieldy in one hand. That’s where the Fjorden Grip steps in. Fjorden is a Norwegian startup that first launched the Grip on Kickstarter in 2021, and has since begun selling it on its own website starting at $180. This debut iteration only works with the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and up to the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There is no way to use it with other iPhones or Android phones, save for one distinct use case that I’ll get to below.
Hands-On with the Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 Sports Lens: Lots to Like
The Sigma 60-600mm for Sony E-Mount is a versatile, compelling, and unique lens with a mindblowing 10x optical zoom range. As with any all-in-one lens, it’s not without its compromises, and the $2000 price puts it up against Sony’s native FE 200–600mm f/5.6–6.3 G OSS, even though the Sigma has a more versatile zoom range.
Fujifilm X-H2S Autofocus Performance Improved in a Major Software Update
Fujifilm is addressing the autofocus performance of the X-H2S and has released an update for the camera to improve its subject detection and tracking algorithms. The update, available to download today from the company’s website, addresses both the artificial intelligence (AI) of its subject detection and improves the camera’s autofocus algorithms when tracking a moving subject.
Rode NTH-100 Headphones Review: High-Quality with Warm Sound
Rode has been making top-quality microphones that have been among my go-to picks for years, but last year ventured into something new: headphones. I love headphones and have a really great collection in my office that I pull from for different listening use cases. For about a year, I almost exclusively reviewed headphones and speakers and therefore have pretty wide-ranging experience of what to expect from certain types of cans. For example, I have different expectations for a wireless set of travel headphones than I do for a wired set used to enjoy music at a desk. I have an even different set of expectations for what are called “studio monitors,” or headphones designed for broadcast, podcasters, editors, and sound mixers.
Hypersensitve Camera Beams Back Photo of the Dark Side of the Moon
The NASA-built ShadowCam has beamed back its first image. The amazing photo is of the far side of the Moon and shows off the camera’s hypersensitivity to light. ShadowCam is onboard the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), known as Danuri. The mission was launched in August last year and marks South Korea’s first successful Moon orbiter.
