Worcester, MA

Proposed zoning change would allow 'in-law' rentals to help housing crisis, homeowners

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER - District 3 Councilor George Russell is proposing that accessory dwelling units be allowed by special permit throughout the city as a way to mitigate the housing crisis and help homeowners financially.

“This change to the Zoning Ordinance will provide another option for housing in the City, but will also provide current homeowners the ability to offset increasing living expenses by renting their extra space,” Russell said in a press release. “I’ve heard from many residents from across the city that they would like the option to create ‘in-law’ apartments, of which the current zoning ordinance does not allow. A proposal like this would be a win-win for homeowners and renters.”

An accessory dwelling unit is a self-contained apartment in an owner-occupied single-family home/ lot that is either attached to the principal dwelling or in a separate structure on the same property. Examples of ADUs might include a small apartment over a garage or in a carriage house, a basement apartment and more.

Russell said that the city currently considers a single-family home with an added studio unit as a two-family dwelling, however, limiting where they can be legally built in the city. Dimensional requirements also can be a challenge in the creation of ADUs.

Therefore, Russell is proposing that ADUs be allowed by special permit “in all zones” and “with no added parking requirements or dimensional requirements in any owner-occupied dwelling.”

But because a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals would be required, neighbors would still have a chance to weigh in on any proposed ADU.

The request is scheduled to be taken up by the City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

“Let’s make it happen!," Russell said of the proposal.

Proposed improvements to bus service

Also before the Council, District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has two requests to help improve bus service in the city.

First, she is requesting the city consider activating the Traffic Signal Priority system for buses.

“TSP would ensure less time idling, faster completion of routes, increased frequency and more reliability for the Worcester Regional Transit Authority,” Haxhiaj’s order reads.

Secondly, Haxhiaj is requesting the city investigate establishing a pilot program for dedicated bus lanes.

The Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Sheila B
4d ago

Well that's great and dandy again for homeowners..... I think the "housing crisis" is more towards tenants whose rents are now outrageous! and the actual HOMELESS! smh this city is so geared on becoming a big city like Boston or NY.. but don't give a damn for anyone who lives below the middle-upper class.

