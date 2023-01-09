Ex-Mount Olive football treasurer charged with stealing $74k from booster club

The former treasurer of the Mount Olive football booster club was arrested late last week for allegedly stealing $74,000 from the organization, Morris County officials said.

Shawn J. Collins, 49, was charged with third-degree theft for his actions with the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association following an investigation by township police, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release Friday.

Mount Olive Police began looking into Collins in October, the prosecutor's office said. The investigation determined the ex-treasurer "made unauthorized withdrawals" from the club bank account and failed to deposit money collected from events and concession sales.

The club's website says it operates exclusively on money raised through registration fees and fundraising opportunities. It serves children from pre-K through eighth grade and teaches "the fundamentals of football and life – from sportsmanship, respect, and teamwork, to Heads-Up Tackling, and the importance of having fun and building friendships."

Collins was released pending a court appearance, according to the Prosecutor's Office. The agency urged anyone with information related to the investigation to call the financial crimes unit at 973-285-6200.

Efforts to reach Collins for comment on Monday weren't immediately successful. The football club didn't immediately respond to messages as well.

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties. Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH