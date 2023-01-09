ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Need help paying water or heating bills? Utility assistance is available in Portage County

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 4 days ago
The Community Action Council of Portage County is accepting applications for utility assistance programs.

The Winter Crisis Program helps income-eligible Ohioans in any of these situations maintain their utility services:

  • Threatened with disconnection
  • Have been disconnected
  • Need to establish new service.
  • Need to pay to transfer service.
  • Have developed on their Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).
  • Need to pay their first PIPP.
  • Have 25% or less of build fuel in their tank.

The Low Income Water Assistance Program, a component of the Home Energy Assistance Program, provides assistance to eligible households that are threatened with water disconnection, have been disconnected or have to pay a deposit before new service can be established.

To qualify for these assistance programs, a household must meet one of the previously stated needs and have a gross household income at or below 175% of the federal poverty level — $23,782.50 for an individual, $32,042.50 for a two-person household, $40,302.50 for a three-person household or $48,562.50 for a four-person household.

Households seeking emergency utility assistance must have a phone appointment and provide all required documentation.

Applicants will need to provide utility bills, proof of income, proof of citizenship and proof of disability if applicable. Other documentation may be required based on each household’s individual circumstances. Applications will only be considered complete when all required documentation has been provided.

Portage County residents can call toll free 234-703-4303 or go online to https://app.capappointments.com to schedule an appointment. Appointments are scheduled up to three weeks in advance and must be made through the Agency’s 24 hour Interactive Voice Response scheduling system either by phone or online.

CAC of Portage County also offers call-in appointments at its Ravenna office Monday through Thursday starting at 8 a.m. through 10 a.m. or until all the appointments are full. The phone number for call-ins is 330-297-1456, extension 0.

