Columbus, OH

Dinosaurs to stomp into Ohio Expo Center for Jurassic Quest event

By The Entertainment Staff
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Dinosaurs will roam the earth again - or at least the Ohio Expo Center - when Jurassic Quest returns to Columbus for a three-day engagement from Jan. 19 to 22.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 20-21, and 9 am. to 6 p.m. Jan. 22, at the expo center, located at 717 E. 17th Ave.

Billed as "America's biggest dinosaur event," Jurassic Quest features up-close enounters with lifelike moving and roaring dinosaurs, plus dino-themed rides, attractions, shows, opportunities to meet baby dinos and take part in a giant fossil dig, and more. There's even a "Triceratots" play area for the youngest explorers.

For the past decade, Jurassic Quest has been touring its dinosaur experiences to millions of guests across the continent; it is said to be the largest, most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America, with such behemoth-sized creatures as a 50-foot-long Megalodon.

The gargantuan models were made with consultation by paleontologists to ensure they are replicated in every detail from coloring and teeth size to textured skin, fur or feathers.

Tickets for the popular Jurassic Quest often go "extinct" quickly, so advance online purchase is recommended at jurassicquest.com.

General admission for guests11-64 is $22; seniors 65 and older with ID cost $19. Standard admission for kids 2-10 is $22, though rides and activity tickets may be purchased individually on-site. Children younger than 2 are admitted for free.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

