Vote for the PrepXtra high school boys athlete of the week for Jan. 1-7

Drew Branson, Grainger: Branson had 30 points, four rebounds and one steal in a 64-56 win over Cosby on Friday.

Dane Britton, Knoxville West: Britton scored 22 points in a 93-45 win over Pigeon Forge on Saturday.

Jahvin Carter, Alcoa: Carter scored 35 points in a 76-60 win over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday. He also scored 11 points on Tuesday in a 67-55 loss to Bearden on Tuesday.

Shane Cherry, Austin East: Cherry scored 36 points in a 65-63 win over Knoxville Catholic on Friday.

Zane Lawhon, Loudon: Lawhon had 17 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a 64-43 win over Sequoyah on Thursday.

Jeremiah Lee, Clinton: Lee had 33 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 61-53 win over Seymour. He also had 35 points in a 78-54 loss against Fulton