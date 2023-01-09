ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State transfer Davon Sears picks Oklahoma over Tennessee

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Tennessee football failed to land Texas State transfer Davon Sears, the top remaining defensive lineman in the portal.

Sears committed to Oklahoma over Tennessee over Penn State on Monday.

Sears, a 6-foot-2, 290-pounder, is rated a four-star transfer and the No. 8 ranked defensive lineman in the portal, according to 247Sports. The top seven defensive linemen have committed to or enrolled at their new school.

Tennessee is still targeting other defensive linemen in the portal, as well as other positions. The Vols had the No. 2 rushing defense in the SEC in 2022. They return starting defensive tackles Omari Thomas and Da’Jon Terry next season.

Sears has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He started his college career at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. In 2022, he made 15 tackles, 3½ tackles-for-loss and one sack in 12 games at Texas State and entered the portal.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

