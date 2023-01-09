ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinnen Williams puts contract pressure on Jets with offseason threat

By Brian Costello
 4 days ago

Let the negotiations begin.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said Monday that he wants a contract extension by April or he won’t report for the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

“Everybody knows I’m a team guy, man,” Williams said. “But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I’m behind them to show that they really support me is a major thing for me.”

Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 2019 first-round pick is due to make $9.6 million in 2023, but the Jets surely want to lock him up long-term after he had a Pro Bowl season with a career-high 12 sacks.

"I want to be compensated for what I am"

Quinnen Williams plans on skipping the voluntary portion of offseason workouts if he does not have a new contract: pic.twitter.com/qi31KcFpUv

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams speaks to reporters on Jan. 9, 2023.
Williams has been quiet about his desire for a contract until now. He has deflected any questions about it previously and has not created any headaches for the organization. He could have demanded a contract extension after last year.

The highest-paid defensive tackle is Rams star Aaron Donald at $31.7 million per year. Williams likely won’t get close to that but he should top Leonard Williams of the Giants and DeForest Buckner of the Colts, who are both next at the position at $21 million per year. Quinnen Williams declined to say what he is looking for in a contract, saying his agent will handle that.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams smiles at practice on Dec. 29, 2022.
The Jets have not given a first-round draft pick a contract extension since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2016. They traded away Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams rather than paying them. Still, Quinnen Williams believes the organization will do right by him.

“I definitely have faith in them,” Williams said. “Just to see this organization going through the culture change that they have. I saw a stat that they haven’t re-signed a first-round draft pick in the last 7-10 years, something like that. To see where this culture is going, to see where we’re going as a defense, as a whole, I want to be a big part of that culture change. I want to be a big part of that New York Sack Exchange 2.0.”

