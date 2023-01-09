ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant diagnosed with same injury that crushed Nets last season

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

MIAMI – The same injury that derailed the Nets’ last season has reared it’s ugly head, with Kevin Durant suffering another sprained MCL.

An MRI exam on Monday revealed that Durant was diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred with a minute left in the third quarter of Sunday’s 102-101 win at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks, but he’s all too familiar with this injury, and it has cost him over a month in both 2017 and again last season.

Losing Durant for another month could prove catastrophic for Brooklyn, which is 27-13 and has the second-best record in the league behind the Boston Celtics, whom they host Thursday at Barclays Center.

Durant sprained his MCL on Jan. 15 of last season and did not return until March 3. The Nets – who’d been 27-15 at that point – went just 5-16 in his absence, including dropping 11 straight games. That lack of fight in his absence contributed up till his offseason trade request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLu4n_0k8WsjK900
The Nets say Kevin Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a knee injury against the Heat on Jan. 8, 2023.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypszJ_0k8WsjK900
Nets star Kevin Durant suffered a right knee injury against the Heat on Jan. 8, 2023.
YES Network

Another sprained MCL in 2017 — along with a bone bruise — cost Durant over a month in 2017 with Golden State.

Not all MCL injuries are created equal. The Nets have not said which grade Durant’s injury is — ie, Grade 1, Grade 2, etc. — but a source close to the situation confirmed it is not as severe as the one he suffered last season. That was believed to have been a Grade 2 injury, with a Grade 1 being a shorter-term injury.

