ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Mattel’s Rock ‘n Play sleepers recalled again after more infant deaths

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EJ8x_0k8WsiRQ00

Mattel’s Fisher-Price brand on Monday reannounced the recall of about 4.7 million “Rock ‘n Play” sleepers , following at least eight more deaths that occurred after the original recall in 2019 .

The product was launched in 2009 and first recalled a decade later after more than 30 infant fatalities were reported.

A total of about 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the sleepers, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Monday.

Fisher-Price has been unable to confirm the circumstances of the deaths or whether the product was a “Rock ‘n Play” sleeper in some of the reports, the CPSC said.

It was sold in major stores across the United States, including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon, from September 2009 through April 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

L’Oreal reveals world’s first handheld makeup applicator for people with limited hand, arm mobility

L’Oréal is bringing inclusivity to the makeup chair in 2023. The beauty giant announced on Jan. 3 that the brand will be releasing the world’s first handheld lipstick applicator designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility. L’Oréal-owned Lancome will pilot the ultra-precise computerized applicator, called HAPTA.  The tool was displayed recently at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. “For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive,” L’Oréal Groupe CEO Nicholas Hieronimus wrote in a statement.  “And this future will be made more accessible by technology.” A L’Oréal press release indicated that approximately 50 million people around the world live with fine motor skill disabilities,...
New York Post

Amazon removes some Nazi related-items after ‘monetized hate’ slam

Amazon was slammed for continuing to peddle anti-Semitic products on its site despite the e-retail giant scrubbing a few Nazi-related items. The Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center lashed out at Amazon on Thursday for “allowing the marketing and sale of Nazi and neo-Nazi paraphernalia on their website.” The organization said that it sent a letter to Amazon demanding the removal of several items. Taking down the listings will “end the monetization of hateful products,” according to the Wiesenthal Center. The Jewish organization provided screenshots of several items, including a swastika pendant that attaches to a necklace; patches that bear “pirate skull crossbones” images; a...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
73K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy